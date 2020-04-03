EWD Recycling places confidence in Volvo FMX eight wheelers

Volvo Truck and Bus Centre East Anglia has secured an order for four new Volvo FMX 8×4 rigids from Colchester-based EWD Recycling, on the back of its reputation for providing great aftersales support and trucks offering maximum uptime.

The customer, which provides waste disposal and waste recycling services for industrial and domestic users across the east of England, operates a predominantly Volvo fleet of 30 HGVs in a demanding on/off-road application.

Delivered by local Truck Sales Executive Matt Kubot, the order includes two FMXs with Boweld steel tipping bodies and a second pair with Hyva hookloader bodywork and drawbar couplings. All four 32-tonners use the proven Volvo D11K Euro 6, Step D, diesel engine which produces up to 430 hp, plus up to 2,050 Nm of torque over a wide maximum torque range from 1,000 to 1,400 rev/min.

Danny Cook, Manager at EWD Recycling, says: “Our drivers absolutely love the Volvos. We need vehicles which can cope being worked hard in this kind of environment and we get very good uptime from our FMXs.

“On the rare occasion something needs looking at, we can drop a vehicle off at our local dealership at the end of the day, and know it will be sorted by morning. We can’t afford a truck off the road; and it’s this level of service which keeps us coming back.”

The four new vehicles all benefit from Volvo’s 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox, which sets the standard for gearbox efficiency in the sector. By evaluating information about speed, weight, road grade and torque demand, it performs every shift with precision – constantly communicating with the engine to allow it to adjust the revs and brake-effect for maximum performance. The transmission’s smoothness also places less stress on the driveline and tyres, reducing wear and tear.

EWD Recycling has specified each vehicle’s day cab with a programmable night heater, enabling its drivers to arrive at work and step into a pre-warmed cab when their shifts begin at 6am. This also allows them to stay warm on colder days when waiting to load or unload, without needing to keep the engine running – saving fuel and reducing emissions.

Purchased outright, the trucks have been supplied with a three-year Volvo Silver Contract which covers all preventive maintenance and driveline repairs within the Volvo Trucks dealer network for a fixed monthly amount. This helps to protect the firm’s operator’s licence and minimises the risk of unscheduled downtime.

All routine maintenance will take place at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre East Anglia’s Ipswich site, which offers late night and Saturday opening.

For further information on EWD Recycling, please visit www.ewdrecycling.co.uk or call the team on 01206 307070.