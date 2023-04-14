‘Excellent service’ prompts new Renault Trucks additions at Cumbria Logistics

Cumbria Logistics, specialist in the movement of palletised freight and packaged hazardous goods, has added two new D280 4×2 rigids to its 40-strong mixed fleet with a third to be delivered later this year. Dealer service, truck availability and previously positive experiences of Renault Trucks and Border Trucks were cited as the key drivers in the new vehicle selection.

The new vehicles, supplied by Border Trucks, are busy double-shifting Monday to Friday for Hazchem, The Pallet Network and Pall-Ex as well as for all the leading independent networks including Clarkes, Freightroute and XPO, trunking overnight and working in the local area by day delivering a mixture of generalised freight. The new vehicles have been added following a boom in the home delivery market prompted by the pandemic with the latest additions hot on the heels of two T520 Highs, two T480s and a T520.

James Charnley, Managing Director at Cumbria Logistics explains why they opted for Renault Trucks: “We are extremely proud of our customer base of over 100 local companies, which we deliver for or through our various network partners. Having reliable trucks and back-up service is key to keeping our customers happy and we have been delighted by Border Trucks’ excellent service over the last year, their flexible arrangements and the availability of the vehicles that were needed promptly for the business which has been growing steadily since the pandemic.”

James continues: “Nothing is too much trouble for Mike Carr and the team at Border Trucks, they are efficient, knowledgeable, reliable and friendly. They took the time to look after us, understand our business and then deliver what they promise; I really can’t fault them.”

The new D280s with day cabs are bodied by Fosters Commercials and come with optional extras including adjustable roof deflector, side deflectors, air-suspended heated “Comfort” driver’s seat with lumbar support, leather steering wheel, steel bumpers and fuel tank and rear air suspension.

The latest additions join two D18s, the first Renault Trucks on the fleet in 2019, two 13 litre T520 High 6×2 pusher units with high sleeper cabs that were added in March and June last year.

As Cumbria Logistics is part of the Hazchem Network and transport hazardous goods, all vehicles are fitted with specialist ADR equipment including wheel chocks, fire extinguishers, orange boards, to move dangerous and hazardous goods. A further T480 is due for delivery in March this year.

“We’ve specified our new vehicles with the drivers in mind and they are impressed. We are very happy with the quality and performance of the truck as well as the service at Border Trucks and we will definitely be looking to Renault Trucks for any future additions,” concludes James.

www.renault-trucks.co.uk