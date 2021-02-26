Exintra Group proves reducing CO2 footprint is always ‘in fashion’

Dutch logistics specialists, Exintra Group, has put two Volvo FH LNG tractor units into operation for transportation of product for international fashion retailer Primark. The trucks – which will operate on regular runs to the UK – were specified for their proven ability to reduce CO2 emissions and supplied by local Volvo Trucks dealer, Bluekens Truck and Bus.

Sander Bogers, CEO of Exintra Group, says: “Sustainable entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly important to our companies and we notice that more and more clients and consumers are looking for ever more sustainable solutions. For our fashion retail customers, this means they

not only have to look at sustainable clothing production, but that their logistics operations are also sustainable, with a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions where possible.

“The question of how we could emit less CO2 with our vehicles in the short term was put on the table by Primark. Driving on LNG immediately proved to be an excellent solution for international journeys and will help to reduce the environmental impact of Primark’s logistics operations.”

To emphasise the green credentials, both Volvo FH 460 LNG trucks were supplied in Volvo’s original LNG launch livery, featuring blue paintwork and ‘gas powered’ decals.

The FH LNGs both benefit from Volvo’s unique approach to gas engine technology, using small amounts of diesel to initiate ignition of the air-fuel mixture. This enables the Volvo G13C engine to deliver the same 460 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque as its diesel-only counterpart, with matching driveability, reliability and service intervals. Plus, Volvo’s gas powertrain provides engine braking just like a regular diesel – and without requiring a separate retarder which adds weight and complexity.

Based in Roosendaal, the Exintra Group specialises in transport and value-added logistics, such as warehousing and distribution. Since being founded in 1998, the Group has developed into a panEuropean distribution service provider with a business portfolio focusing on fashion, lifestyle products, electronics and pharmaceutical industries. The Exintra Group is best known for its subsidiary, HJ Bakker Logistics BV.