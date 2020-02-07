Exporta will be at IntraLogisteX 2020

Exporta, the UK’s No1 Product Handling will be Exhibiting at the IntraLogisteX Exhibition in Coventry on the 31st March and 1st April

Exporta are very pleased to be exhibiting again at IntraLogisteX 2020 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry this year on the 31st March and the 1st April and no, this is not an April fool.

Last year Exporta exhibited there for the first time and had a great show where they met with many industry leaders and gained many great enquires and potential customers.

This year they will be on hand with their expert team to demonstrate the depth and breadth of their range of Product Handling Solutions with Plastic Pallets, Wooden Pallet Collars, Folding Pallet Boxes and Polycrates along with some shelving, plastic containers, storage boxes and crate range all available to see and touch.

At previous shows their Dunnage Bag demonstrations have sparked a lot of interest. Dunnage Bags are big inflatable air bags that come in various sizes and are used inside vehicles and containers to secure loads and reduce damages in the supply chain. They are very cost effective, reusable and easy to inflate in place using accessories such as the unique Exporta cordless dunnage bag inflator.

Exporta are a pure B2B business and support many companies across many industries with products for moving goods around the country as well as overseas. The clue is in the name but Exporta have a full range of solutions for the Export of goods and are the industry experts in Exporting.

Don Marshall – Head of eCommerce and Fulfilment said:

“Last year was our first ever exhibition and it was such a great success that we immediately rebooked whilst we were there at the show and so this year, we have a prime location right by the entrance. The team are certainly looking forward to meeting our customers and many new potential ones.”

Find out more at www.exportaglobal.co.uk or call FREE us on 0808 301 8121