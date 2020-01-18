EZS 130 – The tow tractor for tight spaces

Very compact design with a width of 600 mm

Improved use of space and optimised ergonomics

Integrated 130Ah lithium-ion battery for extended usage over many shifts

With a width of merely 600 mm, the truck is designed on a space-saving tugger train for the manoeuvrable transport of small parts. The tow tractor is thus ideally suited for the transport of luggage trolleys at airports. Thanks to its 24-V engine using three-phase AC technology, which is now even more powerful, the EZS 130 can pull a variety of different types of trailers with a total weight of up to 3,000 kg.

The improved drive technology of the EZS 130 guarantees a higher level of efficiency with excellent energy balance. Dynamic braking with energy recovery enables particularly long deployment times. Jungheinrich offers the EZS 130 both with proven lead acid batteries and with cutting-edge lithium-ion technology. The EZS 130’s lithium-ion battery can be comfortably charged during breaks through a comfort-charging interface. Another option offered by the EZS 130 is the integrated 24-V battery charger, which enables easy charging at any 230-V power socket.

The design of the truck made it possible to enlarge the boarding area for the tow tractor by 70 mm without changing the basic measurements of the truck. The new low standing platform makes it possible to get on and off the truck comfortably and safely with minimal effort. The frame of EZS 130 is made from high-quality steel plate and now comes with an arched chassis apron at the front cover. Depending on the type of use and customer requests, there are various types of backrests (including integrated seating possibilities) to choose from in order to relieve the strain on the legs during long periods of use. The height-adjustable folding seat, for example, ensures greater driving comfort, especially on long journeys, thus making work less tiring. The electric steering is carried out through the vertically adjustable Jungheinrich jetPILOT. The new construction further optimises the lowest adjustment range for shorter drivers, which guarantees fatigue-proof work.

The EZS 130 is particularly safe thanks to curveCONTROL, which flexibly adjusts the truck’s driving properties as and when required, and automatically reduces its speed when going around corners. There are three optional drive programmes to choose from via softkey.

An integrated LED light increases the visibility of the truck in poorly illuminated areas. An optional floor spot reduces the danger of collision in congested areas through red or blue lights on the floor.

A two-inch display shows the battery level, speed, operating hours, driving speed and any possible error messages. The truck can be activated via easyaccess through the softkey PinCODE or, optionally, with a transponder card.

Jungheinrich offers a large number of accessories for the EZS 130 for individual adjustment to ensure versatile use. A robust, universally employable options bracket makes it possible to mount, for example, radio data components.

The truck is available with different couplings to fit a variety of trailers. A backspace key feature allows the user to comfortably connect and disconnect trailers. There are electric supply connectors available for GTE Trailers.