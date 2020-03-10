F-TEC sponsors top industry award

The Forklift Training Engineering Centre (F-TEC), has announced its sponsorship of The Safety Award at the prestigious Awards for Excellence 2020.

The Awards for Excellence is the biggest annual event in the materials handling industry calendar bar none. The FLTA Awards will be returning to the Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham on Saturday 21 March 2020.

F-TEC is a dedicated training facility, offering an extensive range of forklift engineering programmes, including; apprenticeships, advanced level courses, thorough examination, diagnostics, safety, and more.

Karl Baum, managing director of F-TEC said, “We are delighted to sponsoring the Safety Award. It has perfect synergy with the business, our ethics and what we stand for. We’ll be there on the evening to present the winner with their award.”

The evening will also play host to F-TEC’s Level 4 graduation ceremony.

Karl continued, “Our Level 4 engineers will be in the spotlight on the evening as the awards ceremony will see them graduate. This is a prestigious moment as some of the biggest names in the industry will be present. Graduating as a Level 4 engineer is a monumental achievement and is something is to be celebrated.”

Tim Waples, chief executive of the Fork Lift Truck Association, said, “We’re thrilled to have F-TEC support and sponsor The Safety Award. F-TEC is a highly regarded company in our sector and we are delighted that they have added their weight and status to what is recognised as the longest-established and most authoritative awards in the materials handling industry.”

The Safety Award shines the spotlight on those companies working to make our industry a much safer place. This year’s Finalists have gone to tremendous efforts to ensure that, at the end of the shift, everyone goes home safely.

F-TEC will join an elite group of sponsors and supporters that already reads like a who’s who of the industry, including Carrylift, Combilift, Doosan Industrial Vehicle UK, IBCS, Flexi, Toyota Material Handling, Triathlon Batteries, TVH and Yale Europe Materials Handling.

A joint initiative of the forklift industry’s leading trade associations, BITA (British Industrial Truck Association), and the FLTA, the training centre was created to address the training needs of the forklift truck industry. Working with some of the leading manufacturers in the industry and over 40 independent companies, F-TEC delivers training designed by the industry, for the industry.

The Awards for Excellence was launched to encourage and reward examples of excellence throughout the fork lift truck industry and beyond, the Awards and gala dinner has a truly international appeal with sponsors and winners flying in from Europe and the Far East for the Oscars-style ceremony.

The Awards ceremony is the one evening in the year when all of the UK’s major fork lift truck players come together in one place for a night of fine dining, live music, dancing and networking, and of course, to find out which companies and individuals have triumphed in the eagerly-awaited awards ceremony itself.

Karl continued, “We wish all finalists the best of luck and we look forward to celebrating with them in March.”

F-TEC deliver training to companies across the UK and Europe, from independent companies with one or two engineers to manufacturers with hundreds of engineers. They provide training to young apprentices aged 16 plus to engineers with decades of experience.

For more information, visit www.f-tec.org.uk.