Fablink Group appoints Steve Hemming as Chief Operating Officer 

Fablink Group – leading British Tier 1 supplier of cabs, pressings, structures & complete vehicle assemblies – announces the key appointment of Steve Hemming as Chief Operating Officer.

Hemming’s role as COO will help further strengthen Fablink Group’s position as a market leader across the automotive, transport and off-highway sectors, as the Group continues to offer expert manufacturing and engineering services to its customer base of world-leading OEMs.

With over 30 years’ experience, Hemming brings wide-ranging knowledge and expertise from previous OEM Tier 1 roles, which will help steer Fablink Group towards the target of operational excellence across all its sites.

Hemming joins the business from Liberty Engineering Group where he held the position of Operations Director at Liberty Performance Steel, as well as previous positions as Group Operations Director at Liberty Vehicle Products and Plant Director at Liberty Pressing Solutions. Hemming has held directorial, consultancy and managerial positions across the UK’s manufacturing industry since the 1990s, spearheading operational excellence programmes at several UK plants.

Richard Westley, CEO of Fablink Group: “We are delighted to secure another significant industry talent to the Group and further strengthen and expand our senior management team. Steve’s three decades of experience with leading OEMs speaks for itself and will play a key role in supporting our customer base across the automotive, transport and off-highway markets. We have recently secured a number of key contracts in these sectors, and I have no doubt that Steve will help drive this momentum forward.”

Steve Hemming, COO of Fablink Group: “I am looking forward to working closely with Richard to further reinforce the Group’s manufacturing and engineering operations across its six UK sites. I have long admired what Richard and his team have achieved over the past 15 years to establish the Group’s concrete reputation as a frontrunner in the industry. I’m a strong believer that the key to achieving operational excellence is by involving the total workforce, and I look forward to engaging with Fablink Group’s 700 highly skilled staff and production colleagues which will no doubt be the key to the continued success of the business.”

www.fablink.co.uk