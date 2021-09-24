FachPack 2021: Cabka delivers transformation

At FachPack 2021 in Nuremberg (September 28 – 30, 2021), Cabka will show at booth 7-230 why transformation matters. The market leader for reusable transport packaging solutions made from recycled plastic will present load carriers that have the potential to transform companies and industries for the better. Cabka itself is also undergoing a transformation – what this will look like will be revealed at the trade show.

After almost two years without a live trade fair, FachPack 2021 is the long-awaited major event around the packaging world. Cabka is gladly taking the opportunity to showcase its innovative returnable load carriers made from recycled plastic.

The highlight at the stand is the brand new CabCube 3.0 with basic dimensions of 1,235 x 840 millimeters and an internal volume of 722 liters. With its intelligent product design, the foldable large load carrier is perfect for minimizing the ecological footprint and CO2 emissions in transport and logistics. When empty, it can be folded down to a fraction of its volume, reducing the storage space required for return transport by 75 %. Also, it is injection molded from recycled plastic and consists partly of so-called post-consumer material like processed household waste. This makes it durable, robust and sustainable – all at the same time.

Cabka follows the slogan of the fair „We create the future” and presents the new Endur i7.2. The pallet is specially optimized for high-bay storage. It knows to impresses: with its low dead weight and high load capacity, is easy to clean, and is also extremely sustainable. The special feature of the Endur i7.2 is its novel wave design: the special structure in combination with the robust moulded corners make the pallet extremely stable and load-bearing. The load carrier in industrial pallet dimensions of 1,200 x 1,000 millimeters carries loads of up to 1,000 kilograms in high-bay racking.

The new nestable and sustainable Retail E5.3 order picking pallet completes Cabka’s Invention trio at FachPack. Being a featherweight with just 8.5 kilograms, the load carrier made of recycled material is built in Euro pallet dimensions of 1,200 x 800 millimeters, carries loads of up to 2,400 kilograms and is 100 percent compatible with its previous model. Compared to a wooden pallet, this lightweight can save 500 kilograms in dead weight for each truck delivery. Its inwardly offset and beveled foot design protects the pallet and load from damage by forklift tines. Revised spout positioning and anti-slip options further improve handling.