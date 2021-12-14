Falcon Vehicle Solutions upgrades Refrigerated Trailer Fleet with 15 new Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 Units

Commercial vehicle hire company, Falcon Vehicle Solutions, has taken delivery of 15 new Carrier Transicold Vector® HE 19 MT (multi-temperature) refrigeration units, in a move to deliver improved sustainability and reduced costs for its rental customers. Aligned with Carrier’s 2030 ESG goals to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, these fuel efficient units will reduce the emissions of Falcon Vehicle Solutions’ rental fleet. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Mounted to new 13.6-metre Chereau trailers, this is the first time Falcon Vehicle Solutions has specified Carrier Transicold’s flagship Vector HE 19 unit, previously opting for the legacy Vector 1950 MT system for its 250-strong fleet of temperature-controlled trailers and vehicles, which is now 97% Carrier-cooled.

“We’ve been a Carrier Transicold customer for more than a decade, during which they have continually impressed us with outstanding products and aftersales support,” said Darren Moore, Senior UK Key Accounts Manager, Falcon Vehicle Solutions. “When we were shown the environmental and cost benefits of the Vector HE 19 unit, we knew they would be the ideal choice. Being more efficient and much quieter, all 15 additional trailers were immediately snapped up by our customers and we’re getting excellent feedback.”

Combining Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive™ all-electric technology with an all-new multi-speed engine design, the Vector HE 19 MT unit can cut fuel consumption by up to 30% while operating 3 dB(A) quieter – which to the human ear equates to 50% less noise – when compared to the previous generation Vector 1950 MT unit. Additionally, the unit’s fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser provide a 40% increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down, reduces the chance of refrigerant escape by 50% and, when plugged into the electrical grid on standby, is 19% more efficient.

Collectively, these factors reduce diesel, maintenance and electricity costs, making the Vector HE 19 MT unit an extremely attractive proposition for end-users.

“As a vehicle hire business, we don’t experience the fuel savings first-hand, but the new units allow us to drive down fuel costs for our customers, while cutting emissions and increasing their fleet sustainability – precisely what customers want from a trusted supplier,” added Moore. “This experience with the Vector HE 19 has reminded us why Carrier Transicold remains our number one choice for transport refrigeration equipment.”

The trailers will operate for six years, primarily delivering frozen and chilled food to the hospitality and retail sectors for a range of customers. They will clock up approximately 120,000 kilometres per year and be on the road seven days a week.

Falcon Vehicle Solutions was founded more than 30 years ago and, since 2017, has been part of the Ballyvesey Holdings Group of Companies. It has two branches in Somerset, plus an HGV operation based in Bridgwater, with a complete fleet size of approximately 700 vehicles and trailers hired to both corporate and private customers across the UK.

The Vector HE 19 MT unit is a solution offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Programme to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain.

For more information on Carrier Transicold and its products and services, visit carriertransicold.co.uk. Follow Carrier Transicold on Twitter @SmartColdChain and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.