Fastener Fair Italy 2021 postponed: 3rd International Exhibition for Fastener and Fixing Technology will take place from 30 November – 1 December 2022 at Fiera Milano City, Italy.

Following last week’s communication on Fastener Fair Stuttgart’s postponement, Mack Brooks Exhibitions has today announced new dates for Fastener Fair Italy. The event, scheduled to be held at Fiera Milano City from 10 – 11 November 2021, will now take place from 30 November – 1 December 2022. Due to the overlap in product categories, exhibitors and visitors between the two shows, the decision has been made to postpone Fastener Fair Italy. The period between the two shows will give the fastener and fixing industry enough time to guarantee that the products and services on display are up-to-date with the latest innovations and developments that the sector offers.

On behalf of the organiser Mack-Brooks Exhibitions, Liljana Goszdziewski, Portfolio Director of the European Fastener Fairs, commented on the announcement: “Following our decision to postpone Fastener Fair Stuttgart to the Autumn, we had to review when to hold Fastener Fair Italy. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns and travel restrictions have had an impact on our show calendar. As a result, we agreed to move Fastener Fair Italy back to its original two-year cycle to avoid its dates overlapping with Fastener Fair Stuttgart. This will also allow all exhibitors to tailor their offering based on the market demands of each show and target their specific audiences accordingly. By postponing the show, we want to give the fastener and fixing industry time to plan their attendance at both events and optimise the benefits of their participation at each show.”

The Fastener Fair Italy team will communicate closely with customers and partners over the coming weeks and months and thank exhibitors, partners, suppliers and visitors for their understanding and support during this unprecedented time.

Fastener Fair Italy is part of a series of targeted trade events for the fastener and fixing industry, including Fastener Fair Turkey, Fastener Fair India, Fastener Fair France, Fastener Fair Mexico and Fastener Fair USA. Fastener Fair Stuttgart, Germany, is the global flagship exhibition of the Fastener Fair brand.

For updates and further information, please visit the event website:

https://www.fastenerfairitaly.com