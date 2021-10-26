FedEx Express introduces Reusable Packaging Portfolio

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has completed the rollout of its FedEx Reusable Pak, offering a more sustainable choice for eCommerce shipments in Europe.

The new packaging product was designed to help meet the needs of a growing eCommerce market by promoting sustainable end-user consumer behaviours.

The new products were made available to FedEx Express customers across Europe in July and are offered as complimentary packaging to new and existing customers, alongside a portfolio of right-size packaging solutions.

Suitable for shipments up to 2,5kg, the FedEx Reusable Pak is resealable to facilitate returns without added waste. The new portfolio of reusable packaging comes in sizes Small, Large and Extra-large, and a bubble-technology padded option is also available.

“The addition of reusable products to our packaging portfolio can pack a powerful punch if it promotes a positive shift in how end-user consumers think and behave. While eCommerce returns cannot always be avoided, we see a growing consumer awareness around reducing and reusing packaging. The Reusable Pak is one way we can make sustainable choices easier for our customers and their customers, by putting a solution that minimises packaging waste into their hands,” said David Canavan, Chief Operating Officer, FedEx Express Europe.

The Cross-Border E-Commerce Shopper Survey published in 2018 by International Post Corporation1 found that as many as 60 percent of shoppers ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ that they would like their eCommerce packaging to be sustainable. Extensive performance testing was carried out for the new product to help ensure that when the FedEx Reusable Pak is used a second time, customers experience the same high quality packaging they expect from FedEx, without a need to use additional packaging tape.

Increasing circularity is an important component of the FedEx approach to sustainability. As the company strives to achieve carbon neutral operations globally by 2040, the European business has been reshaping sourcing and procurement practises to integrate and prioritise sustainability criteria.

As FedEx Express moves towards more eco-conscious consumption and production, the introduction of the Reusable Pak is just one way the company is encouraging customers and end consumers to do the same.

