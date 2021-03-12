FEIN promotes Andy Mills to UK MD

Power tools and accessories manufacturer, FEIN, has promoted former national sales manager, Andy Mills, to UK managing director, with former UK MD Raphael Rudolph moving into the role of chief sales officer for the group.

Andy, who began his FEIN career as an area sales manager in 2010 before becoming national sales manager in 2014, has ambitious plans for the next 12 months and beyond, with his primary focus firmly on driving forward the manufacturer’s solutions-focused strategy.

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of managing director for a company I have watched grow considerably through the duration of my 15-year career in the industry. Innovation is very much at the heart of FEIN’s ethos and to be able to help continue driving the business forward by providing solutions via market-leading tools is incredibly exciting.

“Over the next 12 months we will continue building on the strong foundations we have spent the last few years developing, while pushing forward with the company strategy – which is very much focused on supporting our customers in the best way possible,” comments Andy Mills, managing director, FEIN UK.

Former UK MD Raphael Rudolph will move into his new chief sales officer role with immediate effect, leading the company’s sales division globally.

With over 150 years’ experience in manufacturing power tools, FEIN has a proud history of innovation and provides high levels of support to dealers, along with application-based solutions for end-users in the metalworking and construction sectors.

“Since FEIN’s inception more than a century ago, providing solutions has been very much rooted in everything we do. Every tool we manufacture is the result of a solution for end-users, to resolve a challenge they have faced in their daily applications and we look forward to continuing this focus,” concludes Andy.

For further information on FEIN and its catalogue of products, visit fein.com/en_uk/.