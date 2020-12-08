Fen-Bay expands loading bay presence with Transdek acquisition

Fen-Bay Services Ltd, one of the UK’s leading providers of loading bay equipment, industrial doors, gates and barriers, has announced the acquisition of Transdek UK Ltd.

The move will see Transdek and Fen-Bay Services work side-by-side under the Fen-Bay Group umbrella, and will generate a combined workforce of 180 employees and £20 million turnover. The group is committed to strong sustained growth, with a stated focus on increasing its UK manufacturing base and an eye on potential future acquisitions.

Founded in 1997, Transdek has developed a reputation as a leading innovator in the logistics sector. The company manufactures a unique range of surface-mounted, modular loading bay equipment, which it supplies to many of the UK’s leading retailers from its South Yorkshire-based production plant. A three-time winner of the Queens Award for Enterprise, the organisation’s development work includes a range of rapid-install double deck lifts, which are designed to load high-capacity fixed double deck trailers, and vehicle-to-ground (V2G) lifts for loading vehicles at level-access sites.

Fen-Bay Group Managing Director Carl Sedlan says, “We see the acquisition of Transdek as a perfect fit for our range of products and services. Fen-Bay has seen significant growth in the scissor lift and dock leveller markets over the past years and, together with Transdek’s modular lifts and loading systems, we can now provide a total product and service portfolio for the industry.

“We were particularly attracted to Transdek’s engineering and innovation capabilities, which dovetail with Fen-Bay’s strength in servicing and project management. We’ve built a reputation as a market-leader in 24/7 maintenance, based on our nationwide network of 60 Fen-Bay service engineers and investment in the latest servicing technology. This superb resource will also support Transdek’s products and customers moving forwards.”

Leon Butler, Managing Director at Transdek, comments, “There are great synergies between the two companies. We’ve both developed excellent customer relations over the years, and have a major focus on providing the best products, services and after sales support for each unique application. The combination of Fen-Bay’s loading bay equipment, scissor lifts, doors and gates, alongside Transdek’s modular lifts, means we can offer a one-stop shop to add value to our customers’ operations.”

More about Fen-Bay Services:

Fen-Bay Services is a Lincolnshire-based manufacturer and maintenance services provider in the logistics sector. Founded in 1992, we have grown to become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of products and services for the loading bay, scissor lifts, industrial doors, and gates and barriers, with a reputation for high-quality, cost-effective solutions.

Fen-Bay employs 60 service engineers throughout the UK and offers a range of flexible service packages to cover any make of loading bay equipment, scissor lifts, doors and gates. Contracts typically offer four hour call-out response times nationally, and 90% first fix rates on Fen-Bay manufactured products. All service and repair work is live-tracked through a PDA-linked database and customers are sent proactive updates on all repair works.

As part of our total solutions provision for our customers, Fen-Bay also supplies and installs a wide range of industrial doors. We are proud to be the official UK agent for the Maviflex range of high-speed doors, which has rapidly gained traction in the market due to its operational versatility and reliability across all environments.

Fen-Bay gates and barriers division is also experiencing exceptional growth. We offer a range of swing, slide and cantilever fixtures for logistics, commercial and industrial properties.

A member of ALEM, health and safety is a primary focus for Fen-Bay. All of our products are built to the highest quality standards in conformance with relevant UK and EU regulations, and all Fen-Bay maintenance engineers and installation teams undergo continuous, best-practice training.

