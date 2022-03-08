Ferag brings ultra-reliable sorter technology to IntraLogisteX 2022

Ferag, a global leader in advanced conveying and sortation solutions, will be showcasing its advanced Swiss engineered overhead pouch and sorter systems at the UKs IntraLogisteX 2022 show – 29th & 30th March 2022, CBS Arena, Coventry (Stand: 536).

Developed for some of the most testing of handling applications in the international print industry, Ferag’s high-speed overhead conveyors are required to be ultra-reliable, offering unfailing performance on daily newspaper production runs in the millions. The same materials, technology and design expertise has been successfully applied by Ferag within the intralogistics sector, bringing reliable, high-performance conveying at speeds of up to 12,000 units per hour to retail, ecommerce, automotive and general merchandise businesses.

“Fulfillment is a time-critical operation demanding ultra-reliable, high-performance automation”, says Darcy de Thierry, Managing Director, Ferag UK Ltd. “Downtime or mechanical failure can cause huge disruption with delays to customer orders resulting in disappointment and refunds. These service failures can be extremely damaging for a brand and may lead to the loss of repeat sales, or poor customer reviews. That’s why I believe logistics professionals will be interested to learn how our systems can provide the reassurance they need.”

Principle products in Ferag’s extensive range of innovative sorters and conveyors include: Skyfall, an overhead pouch system that combines conveying, buffering, sorting and consolidating, suited to a wide variety of goods weighing up to 20kg. The solution makes efficient use of available overhead space; Denisort, a tilt-tray sorter that provides order picking, conveying and sorting in one seamless and scalable solution; Denisort Compact, a modular vertical sorter designed for items weighing up to 12Kg; Deniway, a plate chain conveyor with low-friction rollers for long conveying distances, offering smooth transfers with the minimum number of drive units; and Easychain, a largely maintenance-free continuous and seamless conveying system with an ultra-narrow curve radii, making it well suited to complex, 3D layouts.

Ferag has installed intelligent conveyor and sortation systems for some of the world’s largest brands, such as: DHL, Auchan, Nestle, Zeiss, Cewe, Zalando, Mayoral, Viapost, Peerless Clothing International, Dumoulin, AstraZeneca, Stage, VW, Shoebox, along with many more.

More about Ferag AG

Ferag AG, with its headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, specialises in innovative conveyor and processing technology. For over 60 years, the company has been regarded as the world market leader in the development, manufacture and marketing of post-press processing systems. Meanwhile the traditional, family-owned company has successfully established itself in intralogistics. With its intelligent Skyfall, Denisort and Deniway solutions, Ferag has developed made-to-measure and turnkey systems for a wide variety of industrial applications. With a worldwide distribution organisation, the company is active with sales and service companies or representatives in more than 20 countries.