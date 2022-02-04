Ferag showcases advanced sorter technology at Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo 2022

Ferag, a global leader in advanced conveying and sortation solutions, is to display its Swiss engineered overhead pouch and sorter systems at one of the UKs most important retail technology events, Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo 2022, 2nd – 3rd March, ExCel, London (Stand SC2460).

Visitors to the Ferag stand will be able to see technology developed for some of the most testing of handling applications, the international print industry, where high-speed overhead conveyors are required to offer ultra-reliable performance on daily newspaper production runs in the millions. The same materials, technology and design expertise has been successfully applied by Ferag across the intralogistics sector, bringing reliable, high-performance conveying at speeds of up to 12,000 units per hour to retail, ecommerce, automotive and general merchandise businesses.

Darcy de Thierry, Managing Director, Ferag UK Ltd, says: “Ecommerce fulfillment is a time-critical operation demanding ultra-reliable, high-performance automation. Downtime or mechanical failure can cause huge disruption, with delays to customer orders resulting in disappointment and refunds. But more importantly, these service failures can bring significant brand damage and the loss of repeat sales. We’re here in the UK to deliver ultra-reliable performance across our extensive range of sorters and conveyors – technology that we are keen to show to UK retailers.”

Principle products in Ferag’s extensive range of innovative sorters and conveyors include: Skyfall, an overhead pouch system that combines conveying, buffering, sorting and consolidating, suited to a wide variety of goods weighing up to 20kg. The solution makes efficient use of available overhead space; Denisort, a tilt-tray sorter that provides order picking, conveying and sorting in one seamless and scalable solution; Denisort Compact, a modular vertical sorter designed for items weighing up to 12Kg; Deniway, a plate chain conveyor with low-friction rollers for long conveying distances, offering smooth transfers with the minimum number of drive units; and Easychain, a largely maintenance-free continuous and seamless conveying system with an ultra-narrow curve radii, making it well suited to complex, 3D layouts.

Ferag has installed intelligent conveyor and sortation systems for some of the world’s largest brands, such as: DHL, Auchan, Nestle, Zeiss, Cewe, Zalando, Mayoral, Viapost, Peerless Clothing International, Dumoulin, AstraZeneca, Stage, VW, Shoebox, along with many more.

Come and visit Ferag at the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo on Stand SC2460.

More information on Ferag’s advanced conveying and sortation solutions is available at https://www.ferag.com/en/