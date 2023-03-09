Ferag’s productivity-boosting sorter technology at IntraLogistex 2023

Visitors to the Ferag stand (i106) at this year’s IntraLogisteX show, 28th – 29th March, NEC, Birmingham, will find out how ultra-reliable sorter technology is transforming the operational performance of ecommerce fulfilment.

Fast order processing in a tight timeframe gives ecommerce businesses a keen competitive edge, with late order cut-offs for an early next-day delivery. But this requires well-engineered, reliable sorting technology to make it possible.

Developed for some of the most testing of handling applications in the international print industry, Ferag’s high-speed overhead conveyors are designed to be extremely reliable, offering unfailing performance on daily newspaper production runs in the millions. The same technology has been successfully applied by Ferag within the intralogistics sector, bringing reliable, high-performance conveying to retail, ecommerce, automotive and general merchandise businesses.

The speed and reliability of Skyfall, Ferag’s ultra-fast automated pouch sorter solution, enables retailers to gain greater operational efficiencies by accumulating orders in advance of a final pick-wave at 10pm. With processing speeds of up to 25,000 units per hour orders can be picked, sorted, packed and dispatched within the shortest time window, giving fashion brands the keen competitive edge of a late cut-off with an early next day delivery.

The same high-speed Skyfall pouch sorter system used for fulfilling ecommerce orders can also be deployed to create store friendly sequenced consignments for high-street shops – pulling from the same, pooled inventory used for ecommerce customers. Sequencing product to each store’s individual layout speeds shelf replenishment, freeing shop assistants to spend more time with customers.

A number of leading fashion brands are taking advantage of pouch sorter technology to increase capacity and boost performance of their fulfilment operations. Ferag has recently installed a flexible high-speed Skyfall system at a new distribution centre for children’s fashion company, Mayoral Group, in Malaga, Spain. The extensive overhead pouch solution is one of the largest to date, with a mix of hanging pouches and garment hangers totalling more than 58,000 Skyfall hangers, and a throughput of up to 12,000 units per hour. The system features fully automatic unloading of pouches, including flat goods.

Ferag has installed intelligent conveyor and sortation systems for some of the world’s largest brands, such as: DHL, Auchan, Nestle, Zeiss, Cewe, Zalando, Mayoral, Viapost, Peerless Clothing International, Dumoulin, AstraZeneca, Stage, VW, Shoebox, along with many more.

Visitors to the stand will also have the opportunity to discover Ferag’s innovative tilt-tray sorter. The Denisort combines conveying, order picking and sorting in one seamless and scalable system, with universal applications across a wide range of intra-logistics processes. The highly versatile design uses low-friction rollers within a steel profile, offering quiet and reliable, energy-efficient operation across single or multi-level applications.

