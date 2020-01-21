Finalists announced for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020

After attracting more entries than ever before in their third year, the shortlist for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020 has been published. The winners of the seven award categories will be announced on 26 March, the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam.

“The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020 have attracted a record number of entries. The influx of projects, principally, in the Product Technology, from across the whole value chain including brand owners, raw material producers, machine and equipment producers is a testimony that there is a genuine commitment from all the actors to make plastics circular,” said Ton Emans, PRE President. “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists in each category. The standard is higher than ever this year and the judges will have a difficult task to single out the winners.”

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020 Finalists:

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year – plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products

ABS PCR Monofilament, for industrial and home use, by RE Plano GmbH

Birò O2 electric car by Estrima srl

Recycle Fan Shroud by Ford Otosan

SENSEO® Eco Coffee Maker by Philips

Building & Construction Product of the Year – interior and exterior construction products of all types

GreenMatter outdoor sports furniture by W&H Sports

PVC-U range of trunking and conduit systems from Marshall-Tufflex Ltd

OGEL CONSTRUCTION SYSTEM, a modular wall system by Products of Mass Construction Limited

The virtuous lifecycle of a PET Bottle, a carrier for bituminous waterproofing membranes by Freudenberg Performance Materials

Zedex Sustane, damp-proof course and cavity trays by Berry bpi

Household & Leisure Product of the Year – covering all types of domestic and leisure goods (excluding electricals)

“Der Gelbe Sack” – a recycling sack made of ca. 95% recycled post-consumer plastic film by Pakufol ein Unternehmen der REMONDIS-Gruppe

FALK – claimed to be the first design chair in the world to be made from post-consumer plastics – using the innovative recompound Procyclen® by HOUE Design ApS and INTERSEROH Dienstleistungs GmbH

Innovative PCR compound updates an iconic school chair for the 2020s from Fortum Waste Solutions Oy

MbM Europe display systems from Armo Europe Systems

RH New Logic office chair by Flokk

Salemo lounge set garden furniture by Keter

From yoghurt cup to suitcase Samsonite, S’Cure ECO Green Grey Edition by Samsonite Europe NV

Sustane Refuse Sack, multi-layer refuse sack from Berry bpi

Wham Upcycled storage boxes by What More UK

Plastic Packaging Product of the Year – judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling

Circular Eco Line tube with flip top cap by RE Plano GmbH

Plastics webshop bag film in 100% recycled material by Oerlemans Plastics B.V.

NestRack © Pallet – Cabka’s new nestable and rackable pallet

evian® (re)new in-home water appliance with a “bubble-like” container 100% recyclable and made with 100% recycled PET by DANONE

Circular Eco Jar, double wall jars from RE Plano GmbH

APET Evolve tray by Færch

PET bottle ‘Saskia Still’ 1.5 litre by Schwarz Produktion – MEG

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year – individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling.

Julen Rodriguez Sola, CEO of The Gravity Wave

Flor Peña Herron, Sustainability Project Manager Europe at Avery Dennison

Carlos de Los Llanos, Scientific Director at Citeo

An Vossen, Executive Manager of Plarebel

Kim Ragaert, Associate Professor at Ghent University

Product Technology Innovation of the Year – improving recyclable plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production

Starlinger “circular packaging” technology for Bag2Bag rPP solutions by Starlinger & Co GesmbH

ReVive™ 962 E multi-material packaging films from Ampacet Europe

R-Silphan siliconized BoPET production by Siliconature spa

Odor Scavenger odour absorber masterbatch from Ampacet Europe

CuRe technology that removes polyester colour by CuRe Technology BV

Upcycling of polystyrene foam demolition waste containing HBCD through dissolution. The PolyStyreneLoop cooperative bringing the circular economy in action.

CleanFlake™ Flex technology that facilitates clean PET recycling from Avery Dennison

The Circular Shrink Hood technical film with 50% PCR content by Valipac

Blue Edge 226 technology that improves the aesthetics of clear flexible rPE packaging by Ampacet Europe

“Certified Circular Polypropylene” for consumer food packaging – Magnum and Knorr from Unilever

EcoAllene™ from Ecoplasteam S.p.A.

Interactive IML label by Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company

SealPPeel die-cut lidding by Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company

Self-adhesive label made from 100% PCR PE with wash-off adhesive for hot-wash conditions by schäfer-etiketten GmbH & Co. KG, HERMA GmbH and POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH

Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year – increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes

New bottle-to-bottle technology VACUNITE® from EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H

Gel-less film recycling with Mas Technology, film recycling technology by Caroda BV Polymer recovery and MAS Maschinen-und Anlagenbau Schulz GMBH)

Intelligent and dynamically controlled shredder – ready for upcycling, communication technology in the shredder by Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH

GRANUmaster Smart Control, digitalization of a series granulator by Hellweg Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

AMP (Adaptive Motor Power): Highest operation performance and lowest energy utilization for the production of regrind material from C.M.G. SpA

CW Dewiring Machine plastic bale opening technology by Cross Wrap Oy

Judges of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020 include Gian de Belder, Principal Scientist and Packaging Technologist at Procter & Gamble and Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2019. The other judges are Professor Kim Ragaert of Ghent University; Willemijn Peeters CEO of Searious Business and Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2018; Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics; Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director of Norfolier GreenTec AS and Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE.

PRSE is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from across the entire plastics recycling value chain to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. Organisations exhibiting at the event include plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. The 2019 edition hosted 3,250 delegates and 120 exhibiting companies. Over 150 companies have already booked to exhibit at PRSE 2020.

