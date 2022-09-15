Finalists revealed for 21st anniversary Plastics Industry Awards

The finalists for 15 categories in the Plastics Industry Awards 2022 awards have been announced. Award-winning comedian and writer Andy Parsons of Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and They Think It’s All Over fame will announce the winners at a glamorous, black tie gala evening with live entertainment at the spectacular new venue of the Intercontinental London Park Lane on Friday 18th November.
Celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2022, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation in everything from medical devices and electronics to packaging and lightweight automotive components.
Companies and individuals on the shortlist include product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Ireland.
Finalists for the Best Consumer Product Award include a bath for twins, an inflatable cycle helmet and a handheld electric shoe shiner. The Best Industrial Product Award, sponsored by Distrupol, has four finalists this year: Berry Superfos, Emballator Packaging UK & Engel UK, Matoha and Polystar Plastics.
The sustainable use of plastics is a core consideration for the judging of all awards. The four finalists that have won through in the environmental or energy efficiency category are: FANUC UK, Intelicare, IPL Rotherham/MGB Plastics and PFF Group. The four finalists in the best recycled plastic product category are:
• Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers by Berry Superfos
• Paint Pail from 100% recycled plastic material by Emballator Packaging (UK)
• PEEQUAL, The UK’s First Women’s Urinal by PEEQUAL
• Recycled Plastic Furniture by DCW Polymers
The Young Designer Award has served as a springboard for many careers and returns with four finalists from London, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK, one of them will pick up a cheque for £500 along with the winner’s trophy.
Five people have qualified for the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, and supported with a cash prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).
The Prime Machinery Supplier Partnership, sponsored by Interplas, is particularly hotly contested this year, with no less than seven submissions shortlisted.
Five companies have been shortlisted for the highly coveted Processor of the Year Award sponsored by Engel UK: Advanced Plastics Group, Boddingtons, Emballator Packaging (UK), MGS Technical Plastics and Plastek UK
The prestigious Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of 18th November.
Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and Distrupol (Industrial Product Design of the Year). Gold Awards sponsors are Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee), PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery) and Interplas (Prime Machinery). Arburg are sponsoring the Charity Casino at the event, funds from which will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.
The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.
A limited number of tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment.
Plastics Industry Awards 2022 Finalists:
Best Consumer Product Design – International
Bumble Beez – The Twin Bath, HJC Design
Equerry Pro, Raymont-Osman Product Design
VENTETE Inflatable cycle helmet, VENTETE and Adreco Plastics
Best Industrial Product Design – International – Sponsored by Distrupol
Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, Berry Superfos
100% Post-Consumer Waste Paint Pail, Emballator Packaging (UK) and Engel UK
Matoha
Tristar5 – High Performance Technical Film, Polystar Plastics
Best Recycled Plastic Product
Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, Berry Superfos
Paint Pail from 100% recycled plastic material, Emballator Packaging (UK)
PEEQUAL, The UK’s First Women’s Urinal, PEEQUAL
Recycled Plastic Furniture, DCW Polymers
Young Designer Award – sponsored by Plastek UK
Daniele Di Paolo, London South Bank University
Adam Higgins, Design Higgins
Kenneth Thornton, Edinburgh Napier University
Thomas White, London South Bank University
Materials Innovation Award
Avient
Bright Green Plastics
Distrupol
Matoha
Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery – sponsored by Interplas
Arburg and Panorama Antennas
Bole Machinery UK and Proplas 2008
ENGEL UK and Emballator Packaging (UK)
ENGEL UK and MotorScrubber
Intelicare and Marshall Tufflex
KraussMaffei and BIO PURE
UK Extrusion and Emtelle
Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery – sponsored by PlastikCity
Plastech Solutions and Aeroplas
Summit Systems and Prysmian Cables and Systems
TH Plastics and Strata Products (Berry Global)
UPM Conveyors and Bericap UK
Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker sponsored by HASCO
Adreco Plastics and VENTETE
Agemaspark and Advanced Plastics
ND Precision Products and Otter Controls
Plastech Solutions and The Pall Ring Company
Plastek UK and R&D Leverage
Apprentice or Trainee Award – Sponsored by Meusburger in association with PMMDA
Joshua Clark, Reliance Worldwide Corporation
Frank Hemingray, Plastek UK
Holly Lanckham, Plastek UK
Thomas Lyon, Advanced Plastics
Stuart Meek, Berry Norwich
Best Technology Application
Matics
Plastek UK
Tribosonics
Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative
FANUC UK
Intelicare
IPL Rotherham / MGB Plastics
PFF Group
Best Business Initiative
Advanced Plastics Group
Boddingtons
Emballator Packaging (UK)
IPL Rotherham / MGB Plastics
Matrix Plastics
Polystar Plastics
Prisma Colour
Sierra 57 Consult
Best Training & Development Programme
Advanced Plastics
Boddingtons
MGS Technical Plastics
TEX Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult
Unsung Hero
Michael Christmas, IPL Rotherham / MGB Plastics
Daniel Kelk, Plastek UK
Connor Peck, Broadway
Processor Award – sponsored by Engel UK
Advanced Plastics Group
Boddingtons
Emballator Packaging (UK)
MGS Technical Plastics
Plastek UK
