First impressions! DA Harrison buys the first Hyundai HL975A CVT wheeled loader in the UK

Cumbrian-based Hyundai dealer Taylor and Braithwaite have recently trialled the very first Hyundai HL975A CVT wheeled loader model in the UK to long-term customer DA Harrison. The customer was so impressed with the machine – it’s now been added to DA Harrison’s Hyundai fleet!

The company is no stranger to Hyundai and purchased a new HL975-9 wheeled loader four years ago, to replace a smaller HL770 model. Since then, a second HL975-9 has been added to the fleet with both machines performing admirably over the last few years.

With the first HL975-9 now having clocked up over 12,000 trouble-free hours, T&B’s sales director Ian Burton was pleased that the quarry wanted to look at the newly launched machine which can offer significant fuel savings over a standard mechanical drive machine.

First impressions…

The HL975A CVT weighs in at 27 tonnes, similar to that of the HL975-9 but where the new model really benefits is with its ability to carry larger buckets with capacities up to 5.2m3, an 8% increase over the older model.

Hyundai has combined a tried and trusted combination of ZF axles and a state-of-the-art ZF CVT transmission in the 27-tonne loader. The CVT transmission offers optimised power output by continually changing the ratios of hydraulic to mechanical energy depending on load and speed of the machine and keeps the engine in a low rpm range to offer smooth, seamless acceleration. During deceleration, the CVT acts as a brake, reducing wear on the service brake and prolonging the life of the axle oil.

Ian explains the CVT transmission; “It’s a totally different driving style compared to a mechanical driveline. There is no movement unless you put your foot on the accelerator. Hyundai has incorporated a creep function that allows the loader to slowly roll without the need for any accelerator pressure and this feature can be tweaked to suit the operator within the machine’s settings. It’s ideal for loading trucks.”

Whilst the CVT transmission keeps the Cummins engine in the ideal low engine RPM range, the operator can select Dynamic Mode which will take the engine up to 1800rpm to achieve fast cycle times.

The Stage V engine from Cummins features an all-in-one exhaust after-treatment system which cuts emissions by over 50% compared to a Stage 1V engine. One of the major benefits of this package is the lack of an EGR system which will significantly reduce operational costs over the lifetime of the machine.

An additional feature to decrease fuel consumption and prolong machine life has also been included in the package with a customisable Automatic Engine Shutdown system allowing the operator to dial in a particular time frame for the engine to shut down if the machine is parked. A fully adjustable traction control system allows the operator to increase or decrease the amount of lock to the wheels depending on the surface they are operating on.

The Hyundai cab is light and airy with a well-built feel to it complete with a heated and air suspended seat. For those who prefer joystick steering, T&B have spec’d this machine up with the option which is mounted to a drop-down arm rest on the left of the seat.

The HL975A CVT is fitted with Hyundai’s AAVM 360-degree camera system with IMOD intelligent object detection. The screen for the system sits right in your eyeline on the right-hand cab pillar and below this is the well laid out and simple to use touchscreen monitor. A combination of an easy to read 7-inch touch screen and a bank of easily identifiable buttons allows the operator to check or alter almost all of the day-to-day settings for the machine with ease. The centrally mounted dash is easy to read and compact enough to allow a great view across the front of the machine. A combination of the all-round camera system, large mirrors and large glass panels with slim pillars gives a very good view from the seat.

To try the stick steer option is simple. Press a button on the loader joystick and the same on the steering joystick activates the system.

Following on from the trial at the quarry, figures from Hyundai’s Hi Mate monitoring software has confirmed that the loader is more fuel efficient than the standard transmission machine with fuel usage in the region of 25.5% lower than the older HL975-9 machine.

Ian commented on the purchase of the new HL975A CVT , “I am really pleased to continue supplying machines to D.A Harrison, the company who first gave us a chance with Hyundai wheeled loader’s back in 2010 when we had just become a dealer. They are still running this first Hyundai HL760-7A machine. It is great to see such a progressive company see the benefits of modern technology getting integrated into their company to reduce their own running costs, this time it is by reducing fuel usage while increasing the bucket capacity.

At T&B we really strive to grow these long-term business relationships, and very much appreciate when customer’s come back to us, so for this, we thank them for the continued support.”

Walk around Video here…

www.youtu.be/oEVCIep3wOk