First Mats Enhances Industrial Floor Fans Range, Offering Customers Greater Choice and Next-Day Delivery

First Mats, the leading workplace products specialist based in Birmingham, UK, is proud to announce the expansion of their range of Industrial Floor Fans. The company has overhauled their offerings to provide customers with a wider variety of high-performance cooling fans ideally suited for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, offices, gyms, and schools. The enhanced range includes large, heavy-duty fans with high-velocity models up to 36″ in diameter and airflows up to 363m3/min.

Most models are available with next-day delivery to cater to customer needs, ensuring that workers can stay cool during unexpected heatwaves.

Industrial Floor Fans are crucial in maintaining comfortable working conditions in various settings, particularly during the hotter months. They help improve air circulation, reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, and increase productivity by creating a more comfortable work environment.

“Our goal with the updated Industrial Floor Fans range is to offer our customers even more choice when it comes to keeping their workplaces cool and comfortable,” said Richard O’Connor, Marketing Director at First Mats. “We’ve also improved the user experience on our website by adding filters, making it easier for customers to find the perfect fan based on size, airflow, or power.”

Customers can conveniently order their new Industrial Floor Fans from the First Mats website (www.firstmats.co.uk) or by contacting the award-nominated sales and support team.