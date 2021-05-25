First of new class of green HMM Mega-Ships arrives at DP World Southampton

The first in a new generation of HMM ships which are among the most environmentally friendly ever built has arrived at DP World’s container terminal at Southampton this week.

HMM Nuri is the first of eight 16,000 TEU class mega-ships to be deployed on the Asia and North Europe tradelane with leading edge technology to improve environmental performance.

It follows the arrival of HMM Algeciras, the world’s largest container ship, at DP World London Gateway last year.

Ernst Schulze, Chief Executive of DP World in the UK, said: “At DP World we believe in protecting our people and our planet through world-class safety and environmental standards and are therefore delighted to welcome HMM Nuri to DP World Southampton, the second largest container port in the country.”

“At over 30 percent, Southampton has the highest proportion of containers moved by rail in the UK and the emphasis on rail at both our UK ports takes 300,000 trucks off the roads each year, bringing significant environmental benefits. We will continue to play our full part in helping the UK Government to meet its target of delivering the Net Zero 2050 policy.”

Peter Livey, Managing Director of HMM, said: “The delivery of this vessel marks another major milestone in our fleet expansion plans targeting one million TEUs in capacity by 2022. This new class of ship is equipped with smart ship technology which connects them to HMM’s Fleet Control Center in Busan where vessel performance, location, fuel consumption, weather, and cargo information can be monitored in real-time, and via digital-twinning technology offers an option for remote control and inspection works.”

“These ships are built as LNG-ready. Due to the latest energy efficient technologies employed, this vessel will exceed the IMO’s EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Indicator) by 52%.”

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time, and HMM share a vision of a shipping industry that is a responsible part of sustainable supply chains and that supports clean oceans, healthy port communities, and global climate goals. This is why, exceeding all current regulatory requirements, HMM have set the goal of reducing CO2 emissions in our container fleet in 2030 by 70% (cf.2008), and achieving net zero carbon emissions across our entire fleet by 2050.”

HMM Nuri’s port rotation includes Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, Suez Canal, Yantian, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Busan. The ship has arrived on its maiden voyage this week in Southampton where it discharged UK imports and loaded exports bound for the Far East.