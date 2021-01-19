First Renault trucks for Ian Robinson Transport

To celebrate its 10th Anniversary, Lancashire-based Ian Robinson Transport has selected the Renault Trucks T High for its latest flagship vehicles. Supplied by JDS Trucks and Vans, the two T520 High 6x2s are the first Renault Trucks on the company’s 23-strong fleet.

Director Ian Robinson says: “To mark our 10th Anniversary I wanted something different, something spacious, a head turner that will make our drivers proud to be behind the wheel. The T High has gained an impressive and justified reputation within the industry and it was this together with a competitive deal that persuaded me to give them a go as a credible alternative to our current vehicles.”

Taking pride of place on the fleet, the T Highs join the company’s hazardous waste removal fleet operating across the UK and Europe.

Along with most haulage businesses, driver retention is key, so the T High’s flat floor spacious home-from-home environment designed with comfort in mind appealed, as Ian Robinson explains: “Keeping our drivers happy and comfortable is a priority.”

Ian Robinson continues: “They are out on the road all week racking up thousands of miles across the UK and Europe so it’s essential that their working home is up to the job. They had heard great things about the T High’s reputation from fellow drivers and fancied giving them a go too.”

The high specification 13 litre T520 High 6×2 pushers are packed with additional extras including Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels, fixed roof deflector, side deflectors with two opening panels, Kelsa light bars, cab paint colour-matched components. Inside, the flat floor cab is equipped with “ultimate” convertible upper bunk, 40L quiet fridge and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) linked to Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), 5-year Optivision safety system subscription, Pack Fuel Eco+ and Renault Trucks’ audio, navigation and entertainment system ROADPAD+.

A first class back up service is crucial to the smooth running of any busy haulage company and Ian is complimentary of his local Renault Trucks approved dealer, JDS Trucks and Vans. He says: “It’s early days but so far so good. JDS Trucks and Vans Blackburn Dealership have been a great partner. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff are available 24/7 to deal with any servicing or issues that may arise.”