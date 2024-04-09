Fitzmaurice Carriers celebrate 105 years delivering dependable logistics

Experts in distribution and logistics, Fitzmaurice Carriers, are this year celebrating an astonishing 105 years delivering dependable logistics across the East of England

Established in 1919, Fitzmaurice Carriers are a family business with extensive local heritage and have become a highly recognisable name in the East Anglian community.

“We’re proud to have become an established and well-regarded logistics provider in our region. Businesses come to us for our friendly approach and dependability, attributes that have gained us many long-term relationships with employees and clients alike over the last 105 years” says Matt Richards, Operations Director at Fitzmaurice Carriers.

In their early years, Fitzmaurice Carriers specialised in the distribution of agricultural products. However, as the company grew, they began to offer a wider range of services, including general haulage, warehousing and storage.

They were subsequently taken over by brothers Kevin, John and Brian Fitzmaurice and the company experienced significant growth, becoming one of the most recognisable haulage companies throughout Norfolk, Suffolk, East Cambridgeshire and North Essex.

However, it’s the long-lasting relationships with both staff and customers which sets them apart.

“We are passionate about service and have built long-term relationships with our clients, some of which span many decades. This culture of partnership and trust is also shared by our loyal members of staff and, as a result, some of them have been with us for over 30 years! Fitzmaurice is a place where traditional values meet modern innovation” adds Matt.

Today, Fitzmaurice Carriers is one of the leading transportation and logistics companies in the East of England, boasting a modern fleet of over 30 vehicles and a comprehensive portfolio of warehouse units.

Able to handle loads of all shapes and sizes – from small pallets to full truck-loads – they operate in a large number of sectors including wholesalers, cash & carry outlets, restaurants and schools.

The business is truly independent and not part of any pallet network, which means they personally deliver every consignment, with full accountability from start to finish.

“In today’s fast-paced world, more and more businesses look for a logistics partner who they can truly depend on to make their life easier. Building that all-important trust with clients is key, which is why it’s been our number one company value for the last 105 years” concludes Matt.

More details of Fitzmaurice Carriers can be found at www.fitzmaurice.co.uk