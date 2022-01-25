Five year deal secured at key Yorkshire warehouse site for Carlton Forest 3PL

A 3PL provider, who enjoyed exponential growth in 2021, has started 2022 in a similar vein with the acquisition of a further warehouse.

In a five-year deal in partnership with CPP, Carlton Forest 3PL has secured the final warehouse at Bawtry Park near Tickhill, where it has been operating since spring 2021.

“This final warehouse gives us a great site that offers superb flexibility for our customers and gives us complete autonomy over the facility, how we operate, and what we offer,” said Lisa Tomlinson, Divisional Director 3PL, Carlton Forest Group. “We’ve already secured new contracts for the facility and together with our Worksop, Hellaby, and Tuxford sites we can continue to create bespoke 3PL solutions for a wide range of customers.”

It takes the space at Bawtry Park to almost 650,000 sq ft all of which is COMAH and BRC AA accredited. Together with its other sites, almost 1.5m sq ft of warehouse space is operated by the team.

Toby Vernon at Commercial Property Partners commented; “It’s been great to close on another deal with Carlton Forest 3PL and to secure them as tenant across the whole site for five years. We wish them continued success and look forward to working with them on other deals as they continue to expand their operations across the region.”

