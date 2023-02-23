Flagship Renault Trucks highlight Youngs Transportation & Logistics’ rebrand

Youngs Transportation and Logistics Ltd has added the first two Renault Trucks artics to its 150+ strong fleet. Supplied by Renault Truck Commercials, the 13 litre T520 High 6×2 pushers are also the first vehicles showcasing the haulage company’s new branding.

The T520 Highs follow hot on the heels of a 26 tonne D Range added to the mixed fleet at the end of last year. A further three T480 Highs & two 26 tonne T480 rigids are on order, with vehicle appeal and dealer service cited as key reasons for the deal.

Youngs Transportation and Logistics has recently rebranded to reflect its expansion programme that has included the acquisition of new depots strategically located in Warrington and Felixstowe ensuring the company can offer the most efficient and quickest services across all major UK ports.

Andre Jenkins, South East Fleet Manager at Youngs Transportation & Logistics, comments: “Introducing the new branding to the fleet was an important step in communicating the company’s new look and feel. Along with the expansion and rebrand, things are changing in the fleet too and the Renault trucks are replacements for a competitor model that we’ve used for years. Not only was the overall deal more competitive, the Renault trucks, in my opinion look smarter and have a greater presence. We’ve added side skirts and stainless-steel wing mirrors to match the alloy wheels which look great against the striking black truck. The T Highs look impressive and are the perfect flagship vehicles to showcase in our new branding.”

The new T520 Highs will be working on general and container haulage out of the company’s Head Office in Essex and Southampton moving anything from games consoles to foodstuffs that have been shipped in from worldwide locations, and then on to destinations across the UK.

The vehicles feature high sleeper cabs and, with the driver out 4-5 nights a week, they’ve been specified with on-board comfort including lockers, 40L fridge, microwave, multimedia touchscreen, luxury heated and ventilated driver’s seat, insulated cab curtains and leather steering wheel.

Andre says: “One of our drivers knows Renault Trucks well and is absolutely beside himself to be getting the keys to the T520 High, he absolutely loves the truck. Renault Truck Commercials has been superb and I’ve not heard a bad word, it’s only a sign of good things to come. Daniel Morgan, our salesman has also been outstanding, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him and more. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Renault Truck Commercials and welcome the new trucks on board.”

