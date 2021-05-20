FlexQube receives order worth $430 000 from Siemens Mobility

FlexQube announces it has received a $430,000 order for additional material handling carts from Siemens Mobility in the U.S. Siemens Mobility designs and manufacturers rail vehicles, locomotives, components and systems to more than 30 transit agencies and cities across North America with manufacturing facilities in Sacramento, CA, Pittsburgh, PA, Louisville, KY and Marion, KY. The carts will be delivered during the second quarter of 2021. Siemens Mobility has been a continuing customer of FlexQube since 2017.

More about FlexQube

FlexQube offers a unique and patented concept that is used to design and deliver robust, modular and flexible material handling carts that can also run autonomous. The company has manufacturing in Sweden and USA and distribution in North America and in Europe. On December 14, 2017, the company was listed on the Nasdaq First North in Sweden.

FlexQube has some of the world’s largest manufacturers within automotive-, energy, defense-, aerospace-, home appliances-, and construction machinery among their customers. Some examples are Volvo Cars, Siemens, Autoliv, Scania, Whirlpool, Eberspächer and Mann+Hummel.

https://www.flexqube.com/en-gb/