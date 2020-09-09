FlexQube wins first eQart order in the UK

Based in Suffolk, Timberwolf Ltd, who manufactures industrial and commercial woodchippers, has ordered an eQart for use in their manufacturing process. This is the first eQart sold in the UK, and the third sold in Europe within a month. The order will be delivered in the fourth quarter 2020.

CEO Anders Fogelberg comments, “Once again the simplicity and ease of use of our eQart have won out in another project. We are thrilled that Timberwolf Ltd. decided to go ahead with FlexQube and the eQart. The ability to ensure that the material will be delivered automatically to the right location on the right time will improve efficiency for their facility. Having the first eQart order for the UK will allow for greater exposure in the UK market.”

More about FlexQube

FlexQube is a company that offers a unique and patented concept that is used to design and deliver robust, modular and flexible material handling carts. The company has manufacturing in Sweden and USA and distribution in North America and in Europe. On December 14, 2017, the company was listed on the Nasdaq First North in Sweden.

FlexQube has some of the world’s largest manufacturers within automotive-, energy-, defense-, aerospace-, home appliances-, and construction machinery among their customers. Some examples are Volvo Cars, Siemens, Autoliv, Scania, Whirlpool, Eberspächer and Mann+Hummel.

