FLTA creates online resource for latest COVID-related information

In light of an ever-changing landscape for all those in the materials handling and logistics sectors, the Fork Lift Truck Association (FLTA) has created a dedicated section of its website for information on COVID-19.

Developed to provide clear, concise guidance, the COVID-19 Resource Centre will deliver

up-to-the- minute and highly focused content with links to in-depth source material.

It also offers practical resources that will be made available free of charge for the duration of the crisis.

The site delivers answers to the most frequently asked questions and visitors can also sign up to receive regular updates or suggest suitable topics for inclusion.

“We have created the COVID-19 Resource Centre in response to the huge number of questions we have been fielding from both our members and the truck-operating public,” explains Tim Waples, Chief Executive of the FLTA.

“The information and resources we are providing are there to assist those who supply and service materials handling equipment as well as those who own and operate it. Proof of its value is that we’ve been inundated with really positive feedback praising the quality of the advice and the practical tools visitors can use in their workplaces.”

Visitors can find the COVID-19 Resource Centre at www.fork-truck.org.uk