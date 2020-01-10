FLTA unveils two major new sponsors for the Annual Awards for Excellence 2020

Two of the foremost companies in the materials handling industry have seized the opportunity to become sponsors of the Fork Lift Truck Association Annual Awards for Excellence 2020.

Carrylift and F-TEC will join an elite group of sponsors and supporters that already reads like a who’s who of the industry, including Combilift, Doosan Industrial Vehicle UK, IBCS, Flexi, Toyota Material Handling, Triathlon Batteries, TVH and Yale Europe Materials Handling.

One of the largest suppliers of materials handling equipment in the UK, Carrylift will present the Safe Site Award, which celebrates owners and operators of fork lifts that have made real and tangible strides in improving workplace safety. Last year’s winner Kellogg’s is among a total of nine finalists.

As the UK forklift industry’s dedicated training centre, F-TEC takes a keen interest in staff welfare which is why it is such a good fit as sponsor of the Safety Award – presented to the company within the materials handling industry which has developed a product or service that makes operating equipment safer.

Welcoming the two new sponsors on board, Chief Executive of the FLTA Tim Waples said: “Carrylift and F-TEC are highly regarded companies in our sector and we are delighted that they have added their weight and status to what is recognised as the longest-established and most authoritative awards in the materials handling industry.”

The FLTA Annual Awards for Excellence will be presented on Saturday 21st March at the Hilton Metropole NEC.

fork-truck.org.uk/flta-awards/enter-the-flta-awards