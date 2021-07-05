Focus on customer benefits: SSI Schaefer and SWAN combine SAP expertise

With a focus on customer benefits, SWAN, the SAP logistics specialist, and SSI Schaefer, the world’s leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, are combining their competencies in the digitalization of logistics and the close technical integration of automated warehouse technology. SWAN GmbH will completely take over all employees of the SSI Schaefer Group’s SAP business and integrate them into the company with all existing offices. The intralogistics specialist SSI Schaefer will become majority shareholder of SWAN GmbH, which will continue to operate independently in the market. Within the partnership, SWAN will take over the project handling of SSI Schaefer’s SAP business.

This strategic merger will create a leading provider in the field of SAP logistics with over 120 SAP experts and outstanding automation know-how, not just for SSI Schaefer technology. Through the merger, SWAN positions itself within the top 5 providers for SAP logistics and opens itself up for further internationalization of its business areas. The company gains 55 experienced logistics consultants and combines competencies in the areas of SAP consulting & development, material flow control, and project management. The Customer Lifecycle Service team will also double its personnel in the future. “Our business partners and customers will benefit from the newly strengthened SWAN GmbH. In the future, we will offer an even broader solution portfolio and outstanding expertise in SAP logistics through their usual contact persons,” promises Alexander Bernhard, Managing Director of SWAN GmbH.

The SSI Schaefer Group underlines the central role that high-performance software plays in modern material handling solutions. The investment in SWAN GmbH will open up future growth areas in the competitive SAP logistics market and lay the foundation for close technology integration in the direction of integrated and intelligent supply chain solutions. With more than 1,100 employees in the field of software solutions, the SSI Schaefer Group, with a total of 10,500 employees, is a market partner that knows the requirements of modern material handling from hardware to software, and transforms them into sustainable solutions for its customers across all industries.

In addition to the self-developed, standardized logistics software WAMAS®, SSI Schaefer strengthens its project expertise in implementing logistics solutions with SAP EWM, working within the framework of the partnership in order to serve its customers holistically. Of course, logistics systems will continue to be offered entirely as a general contractor.

“In the partnership with SWAN, we strengthen the SAP solution portfolio for our customers and raise our consulting and implementation strength to a new level internationally. We are thus consistently implementing our strategy and, as a technology leader, enabling our customers to meet the increasing expectations and needs of their customers better, more efficiently and more sustainably with solution-oriented material handling,” says Steffen Bersch, CEO of the SSI Schaefer Group, explaining the strategic commitment.

The software specialist SWAN, founded in 2011, has already successfully implemented over 100 projects as an SAP project house with well-known companies from various industries in 26 countries. In particular, SWAN and SSI Schaefer’s global customers in Healthcare & Cosmetics, Fashion, Food & Beverage, Industry and Retail will benefit in the future from strengthened SAP services in the area of consulting and realization.