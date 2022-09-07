Fontaine Fifth Wheel returns to IAA with Safe Coupling Solutions

Fontaine Fifth Wheel are presenting their latest range of fifth wheel couplings at this year’s IAA show.

The company works at the forefront of haulage technology and their specialist experience, knowledge and expertise enables Fontaine Fifth Wheel to offer a broad range of technically tailored options, to meet exacting operator needs.

Fontaine says that on top of their world-class products, the company support customers just as well as they service their fleets, doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time to build valued long-term partnerships that go the distance. Fontaine combine their fifth wheel expertise and service ethos to ensure that operator fleets will always be fit for the long haul, which, say the company, breaks new ground in safety, reliability and efficiency.

TechLock: No contact – No couple

As the inventors of the world-renowned TechLock® system, Fontaine Fifth Wheel work at the forefront of automotive safety technology.

Specifically designed to reduce mis coupling, their patented TechLock® system’s jaw height sensor will not allow the fifth wheel to close if the kingpin enters at the incorrect height or position.

The fifth wheels profiled protective forging safeguards the TechLock® mechanism from damage due to high-coupling errors. 360° kingpin surface contact extends the life of the kingpin and fifth wheel mechanism. A TechLock demonstration video is available to view at the Fontaine stand.

Also, on the Fontaine Fifth Wheel IAA stand:

The new, dual height 3000FFH Fifth Wheel

Fontaine’s new Dual Height Fifth Wheel allows both mega-trailers and conventional trailers to be towed using just one truck with a fast and simple height adjustment. Simple to install on most truck types (except construction), our Dual Height mounting option utilises the 3000 cast fifth wheel – imposed load (t) 18 tons and D-value (kN) 130kN

Key facts:

• Height Adjustable Fifth Wheel —

• Available in 3 models from 167mm up to 367mm —

• 2 height options with easy fast change —

• Tested to 18T imposed load (U) and 130kN D-value —

• Utilizes Fontaine 3000 cast fifth wheel —

• Mechanism release available in manual or air operated —

• Certified to ECE R 55-01

3000 cast fifth wheel with single green LED, exhibited on lightweight direct mount chassis brackets

Another safety-first innovation from Fontaine is the 3000 cast fifth wheel with extended handle and single safety clip sensor. The safety clip sensor ensures that the safety clip has been attached – a critical check for any driver. Only when the safety clip is attached, the safety clip sensor shows a green LED light which is clearly visible from beside the trailer.

If the green LED light is NOT on, then the driver has not done his check and the safety clip has not been attached. The LED light is a second fail-safe and can be routinely checked by security before the vehicle departs.

Additionally, the extended handle, which houses the sensor and LED makes it easier for the driver to reach and operate the fifth wheel.

Key facts:

• Fit for… Long-distance haulage with silo, tank and volume carriers using both two and three-axle tractors.

• Medium Duty, 2″ on-road & limited off-road.

• Features patented TechLock® system with integral kingpin height sensor which prevents false coupling.

• Rated at 150kN D-Value and 20T imposed load (U).

• Designed with Finite Element Analysis for low weight and high strength (weight from 120Kg with DIN feet).

• Available with a wide range of handle and mounting options to suit any application.

• Comprehensive 3-year warranty (subject to terms and conditions).

• Our lightweight fixed direct mount removes the need for OEM chassis angles and is suitable for use with standard and medium duty Fontaine 2″ fifth wheels.

3000LM (Low maintenance fifth wheel), exhibited on a 150SF air operated slider base.

Fontaine’s 3000 LM coupler combines safety with low maintenance for hauliers throughout Europe and beyond. Featuring an interlock handle, which is an alternative to Fontaine’s safety clip system, which removes the need for a clip by integrating the safety mechanism into the handle.

The 150SF slider has an optional air operated mechanism which removes the need to manually operate the release handle, reducing the physical demand on the driver. For use with Fontaine 2″ fifth wheels, the standard and medium duty slider is designed for easy positional adjustment, enabling permissible axle loads and vehicle lengths to be achieved. It is also available in two positions for increased driver safety.

Key facts:

• Fit for… Long-distance haulage with silo, tank and volume carriers using both two and three-axle tractors.

• Medium Duty, 2″ on-road & limited off-road.

• Features patented TechLock® system with integral kingpin height sensor which prevents false coupling.

• Rated at 152kN D-Value and 20T imposed load (U).

• Low maintenance replaceable grease free top plate bearing liners.

• Designed with Finite Element Analysis for low weight and high strength (combined weight of fifth wheel and slider, from 241Kg).

• Available with a wide range of handle and mounting options to suit any application.

• Comprehensive 3-year warranty (subject to terms and conditions).

150SP2 fifth wheel with 3 sensor green LED, exhibited on a 40mm mounting plate.

The pressed steel 150SP2 3 sensor uses a three-sensor safety system both to assist the driver during the coupling procedure and to alert the driver of mis-coupling or tampering: The fail-safe system continuously monitors the connection and alerts the driver from inside the cab, using warning lights and a buzzer if the coupling is incorrect.

As with the 3000, the 150SP2 3 sensor uses an extended handle to make driver access and fifth wheel operation easier. Plus, the 150SP2 does not require a wear-ring and thus reduces king pin wear.

Key facts:

• Fit for… Flexible haulage volume carriers using two and three-axle tractors.

• Standard Duty, 2″ on-road fifth wheel.

• Features patented TechLock® system with integral kingpin height sensor which prevents false coupling.

• Rated at 152kN D-Value and 20T imposed load (U).

• Supplied pre-drilled to fit all OEM chassis – the standard and medium duty fixed mounting plate is suitable for use with all Fontaine 2″ fifth wheels with DIN6 feet.

• Designed with Finite Element Analysis for low weight and high strength (combined weight of fifth wheel and mounting plate, from 160Kg).

• Available with a wide range of handle and mounting options to suit any application.

• Comprehensive 3-year warranty (subject to terms and conditions).

3-Sensor safety coupling system

Key Facts:

• Suitable for all current 2” fifth wheels.

• When the trailer is coupled an amber LED on the fifth wheel will flash until the safety clip is in place.

• When the safety clip is in place the amber LED is replaced by a continuous green LED.

• The green LED indicates that the fifth wheel is correctly coupled with the king pin in place.

For further information on the Fontaine fifth wheel product range, including mounting options, lubrication, air-operated and sensor systems, please visit Fontaine Fifth Wheel on stand C09, Hall 26 from 20th – 25th September.

W: fontainefifthwheel.com