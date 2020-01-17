Post a Story
Appointments
Hyundai Construction Equipment names Sungwoo Lee as new Managing Director for Europe
1 day ago
Mobile Mini appoints new Managing Director
2 days ago
Industry expert takes up new role at Port of Tyne
3 days ago
New LEEA Chair heralds association’s future
3 days ago
Bis Henderson Consulting appoints senior retail strategy specialist, Louisa Hosegood
4 days ago
ArrowXL appoints Peter Louden as COO
4 days ago
Talented young apprentices to be recognised at Hire Industry Awards
1 week ago
Featured News
Mobile Mini appoints new Managing Director
2 days ago
Inventory management transformed
2 days ago
New shipping solution from SmartFreight and OSSM Cloud set to revolutionise the logistics landscape
4 days ago
Northern warehousing company set to continue exceptional growth
1 week ago
Northern lift for APEX Dynamics with further investments including the appointment of a topflight Sales Manager
1 week ago
Exporta expand their pallet box and crate range
1 week ago
Renovotec marks the start of the twenties with 20% rental discount campaign for ultra-rugged Unitech PA760 smartphone
1 week ago
Forklift News
CFTS explains why employers should demand to see a Thorough Examination Report
13 hours ago
Clark opens new assembly plant in US headquarters in Lexington
4 days ago
2020 starts in style for Briggs Equipment with £6.1m investment into short term hire fleet
4 days ago
FLTA unveils two major new sponsors for the Annual Awards for Excellence 2020
1 week ago
Impact Handling Splash Out with a Trime X-SPLASH Wash Bay
4 weeks ago
Linde shows LogiMat visitors how to optimize their intralogistics processes
4 weeks ago
A first for Hubtex UK
4 weeks ago
Loading Bay
Hörmann UK celebrates successful 2019
1 week ago
Hörmann UK’s Training Academy proves popular with customers
December 3, 2019
The skies the limit for Hörmann Ireland through new partnership with DHL
November 11, 2019
Stertil FlexiEdge Door supports 24/7 production
October 31, 2019
Hörmann UK supports CLIC Sargent in Cancer Awareness Month
October 19, 2019
Taking the smart approach to safe and sufficient servicing
October 14, 2019
Fowler Welch switches to Transdek for Washington DC
September 30, 2019
Pack Stack Rack and Roll
Exporta expand their pallet box and crate range
1 week ago
CHEP helps the nation’s grocers to deliver a more sustainable Christmas
4 weeks ago
Brillopak’s UniPaker handles 66 million kilos of spuds a year for Morrisons
4 weeks ago
Self-Healing Cutting Mats now available from First Mats
4 weeks ago
Joloda delivers the goods to online retailer with unrivalled service support
December 16, 2019
Strapping – close to the product: Mosca at LogiMAT 2020
December 12, 2019
CEFLEX Open Consultation launched to enhance and refine Designing for a Circular Economy Guidelines
December 11, 2019
Power and Fuel
Bibby Distribution completes switch to low-emission trucks
1 week ago
MirrorCam wins a resounding ‘thumbs up’ from Mendip Wood Shavings’ drivers
2 weeks ago
Advice for global shippers on managing surcharges for low sulphur fuel
2 weeks ago
FTA launches 2019 Logistics Emissions Review
2 weeks ago
The Cartwright Group supplies Hermes with more CNG vehicles
3 weeks ago
Wincanton wins Watson Fuels distribution contract
December 16, 2019
DPD UK records biggest ever Cyber Weekend
December 7, 2019
RFID and IT
Inventory management transformed
2 days ago
New shipping solution from SmartFreight and OSSM Cloud set to revolutionise the logistics landscape
4 days ago
SICK conquers new frontiers with world’s smallest safety laser scanner
1 week ago
Renovotec marks the start of the twenties with 20% rental discount campaign for ultra-rugged Unitech PA760 smartphone
1 week ago
Otonomo and GreenRoad partner to reduce road risk via Driver Profiling and Intelligence
2 weeks ago
ConcreteDirect selects HERE as mapping and location service provider
3 weeks ago
Reliable Object Detection with 3-D LiDAR Multi-Layer Scanner
3 weeks ago
Safety at Work
CFTS explains why employers should demand to see a Thorough Examination Report
13 hours ago
SICK conquers new frontiers with world’s smallest safety laser scanner
1 week ago
Improve your traction on snow & icy roads with RUD Automatic Snow Chains
2 weeks ago
MirrorCam wins a resounding ‘thumbs up’ from Mendip Wood Shavings’ drivers
2 weeks ago
Otonomo and GreenRoad partner to reduce road risk via Driver Profiling and Intelligence
2 weeks ago
HAE and hire industry team up to tackle digger and dumper safety issues
December 6, 2019
Improving holistic wellbeing pays dividends
December 4, 2019
Shipping and Containers
Flybe has been rescued, but exporters could still pay a heavy price for aviation’s woes says ParcelHero
2 days ago
Industry expert takes up new role at Port of Tyne
3 days ago
New shipping solution from SmartFreight and OSSM Cloud set to revolutionise the logistics landscape
4 days ago
P&O Ferrymasters to expand across Turkey throughout 2010 and 2021 as it develops Middle East Hub
2 weeks ago
Advice for global shippers on managing surcharges for low sulphur fuel
2 weeks ago
Local Food Banks receive boost from the Port of Tyne
December 17, 2019
5 factors affecting materials handling in the chemical supply chain
December 13, 2019
Supply Chain
Wincanton wins kitchen and bathroom home delivery contract with Wickes
13 hours ago
Flybe has been rescued, but exporters could still pay a heavy price for aviation’s woes says ParcelHero
2 days ago
Poor company culture reduces driver training effectiveness, warns RTITB Instructor Academy
3 days ago
Comment from FTA on the reopening of Northern Ireland Assembly
4 days ago
Iceland places its largest ever order with Cartwright
5 days ago
Talent in Logistics reveals line-up for Develop Conference
7 days ago
Talented young apprentices to be recognised at Hire Industry Awards
1 week ago
Warehouse
Inventory management transformed
2 days ago
Northern warehousing company set to continue exceptional growth
1 week ago
Renovotec marks the start of the twenties with 20% rental discount campaign for ultra-rugged Unitech PA760 smartphone
1 week ago
Elephants to Ants
4 weeks ago
Dematic partners with Dot Foods on fully automated warehouse
December 18, 2019
2019 General Election result statement by Peter Ward, CEO of the UK Warehousing Association
December 16, 2019
Burkhard Balz appointed Senior Vice President Automation Systems at Lenze
December 6, 2019
Wasteline
Horses for Courses at L & S Waste Management
2 weeks ago
Tees Valley Mayor praises J&B Recycling for Tees Valley employment milestone
3 weeks ago
Riverside introduces dedicated compacting division
December 14, 2019
Volvo values maintained at Greener Composting Ltd
December 11, 2019
Lancashire Waste boosts SRF production capacity with new UNTHA shredders
December 10, 2019
Yule be shocked! An additional 3,000 tonnes of aluminium could be recycled this Christmas
December 9, 2019
Roar Techmedia secures investment from Apiary Capital
December 2, 2019
Lifting Equipment
New LEEA Chair heralds association’s future
3 days ago
GIS launches two Lightweight Entertainment Hoists for mobile use
7 days ago
Wincanton secures home delivery contract renewal with Wickes for HIAB items
1 week ago
Hiab strengthens customer offering in Northern Ireland with addition of authorised sales partner MAW Engineering
2 weeks ago
LiftEx heads for Liverpool in October 2020
December 6, 2019
Improving holistic wellbeing pays dividends
December 4, 2019
RUD OPTILASH-CLICK offers flexibility in lashing procedures
November 22, 2019
Diggers
Volvo 90-tonne excavator now available worldwide
13 hours ago
Hyundai Construction Equipment names Sungwoo Lee as new Managing Director for Europe
1 day ago
Horses for Courses at L & S Waste Management
2 weeks ago
Load Assist challenges wheel loader operators to do better
2 weeks ago
5 easy ways to increase machine resale value
4 weeks ago
How to select the right excavator bucket for your application
December 18, 2019
Volvo values maintained at Greener Composting Ltd
December 11, 2019
Mining
5 easy ways to increase jobsite safety
4 days ago
Terex Trucks strengthens its position in Algeria
December 9, 2019
HAE and hire industry team up to tackle digger and dumper safety issues
December 6, 2019
X Machines reveals game-changing online equipment marketplace
November 29, 2019
Terex Trucks signs new dealer in France
November 26, 2019
GKN Wheels & Structures supports JCB Fastrac – the world’s fastest tractor
November 22, 2019
Volvo Approved Used Machines ‘just as reliable as new’
November 4, 2019
Workwear
