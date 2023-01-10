FORS Bronze celebrated at Palletways UK owned depots

Palletways’ six owned depots across the UK in Birmingham, Bristol, Milton Keynes, London, Cardiff and Edinburgh – have met the bronze level requirements of the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) for another year, highlighting the company’s commitment to industry best practice.

The voluntary scheme for fleet operators promotes road freight as a safe and sustainable mode of transportation. The FORS Bronze accreditation emphasises Palletways’ ongoing commitment to fleet and driver safety, environmental impact and efficiency to customers.

Garry Curtis, director of Owned Operations for Palletways UK, says: “FORS is the industry standard we strive to retain, and our bronze award sends out a strong message to our employees, customers and competitors that we remain committed to investing in our hub infrastructure and our people.

“Being part of FORS demonstrates our dedication to driver and vehicle safety, and to improving operating practices through effective monitoring of the way we use fuel and tyres.”

Together with 120 member depots, the Bronze-accredited owned depots are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

