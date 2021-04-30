Fortec continues its support for local charity with renewed fundraising

Fortec Distribution Network (Fortec) has once again committed to support local charity partner, Zoё’s Place Baby Hospice.

Fortec, now part of the Pall-Ex Group, is based in Northamptonshire and has a long-running partnership with the charity from Coventry, which has seen the palletised freight distribution network donate over £30,000 in eight years.

The business is now launching the Penny-A-Pallet scheme, which has proved to be hugely successful for Pall-Ex Group’s other network, Pall-Ex, since the fundraising initiative was introduced over 20 years ago.

The scheme is designed to fundraise for good causes throughout the year by one penny from every pallet that is handled by the two pallet networks being collected in a charitable fund.

As of the March 1st 2021, Fortec now contributes to the Penny-A-Pallet scheme and the proceeds of which will be shared equally between Zoё’s Place and the fundraising efforts of Fortec shareholder members.

Fortec is hoping to raise over £10,000 in 2021 and split this between Zoё’s Place, which also has two other hospices in Liverpool and Middlesbrough, and the charitable causes of its UK pallet network membership.

This significant contribution will help the charity continue to deliver vital palliative, respite, and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged up to five years, who suffer from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The importance of donating to Zoё’s Place is even greater this year, as the hospice has seen its funding severely reduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This has meant that it has been forced to reduce its service offering, going from 24/7 care to now only opening four days a week.

Tanita Mistry, Corporate Fundraiser at Zoё’s Place has been working closely with Fortec since joining the charity in 2020 and explains how the money raised helps the charity and the families it supports.

She comments: “We are extremely grateful that Fortec is continuing to support Zoё’s Place Baby Hospice and the work we do for families across the country at our three hospices.

“The ongoing partnerships we have with businesses like Fortec are invaluable, as the support we receive from them ensures we can continue to provide help to those children and families who need it, whether this be respite care, therapies, family support and more.

“Fundraising accounts for a considerable amount of our income, and Covid-19 has meant many events have been cancelled, making our future uncertain. Therefore, now more than ever, we must say a huge thank you to Fortec for its continued support and generosity.”

Abby Langley is Head of Group Marketing at Pall-Ex Group and has been instrumental in ensuring Zoё’s Place benefits from the Penny-A-Pallet scheme.

Abby explains why Fortec had no hesitation in pledging further support for Zoё’s Place.

She comments: “The Penny-A-Pallet scheme and our support of Zoё’s Place signifies the Fortec network’s commitment to fundraising and supporting good causes, especially those local to us.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has really affected charities, big and small, so I am proud that Fortec is helping to support Zoё’s Place and committing vital funds to help them continue with their really important work for children with complex health needs.

“Both businesses are celebrating big anniversaries this year with Fortec turning 25 and Zoё’s Place turning 10 – we hope to contribute as much as we can to guarantee that amazing charities like this one are here for the next ten years and beyond.”

For more information about the work Zoё’s Place Baby Hospices carry out and to support the charity, please visit: https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/coventry/default.aspx

To hear the latest from the Fortec network, please visit: www.fortec-distribution.com/news.