Fortec launches depot from Watford Gap hub

Fortec Distribution Network has invested to maximise its potential by launching its very own logistics depot at its Watford Gap site.

Fortec, now a wholly owned subsidiary of The Pall-Ex Group, has always been a pallet distribution network, comprised of independent haulage companies across the UK.

These members collect and deliver freight in their local areas, utilising the network’s central hub in Northamptonshire to increase transhipment efficiency.

Having the launched in December 2021, the depot will operate as part of both the Fortec and Pall-Ex distribution networks offering a comprehensive range of express pallet delivery services to many manufacturers and distributors across the NN and CV postcode area.

The move to operate its own fleet of collection and delivery (C+D) vehicles and service customers direct now means that the site has seen increased activity in the mornings and evenings. As a result of the new service offering, Fortec has hired six full time drivers and has won the business of a number of reputable businesses.

Meanwhile, having started servicing Pall-Ex in early April, Fortec’s depot will cover some NN and CV postcode areas on behalf of the Leicester based network.

Recent investments in the Fortec hub mean the business is now well equipped to take this next step in its journey, with a new hub roof and a modern fleet of forklift trucks improving efficiency.

Over the next 12 months, Fortec’s depot operation is hoping to grow its collection area for both the Pall-Ex and Fortec networks and increase the pallet volumes which will then further support the growth of the Fortec network.

Stuart White, General Manager of Fortec has been heavily involved with the establishment of the new depot.

He comments: “Becoming an operational member of both Pall-Ex and Fortec will allow us to drive our own volume growth by winning business and establishing our presence in the local area now we have a collection service to offer.

“Our aim is to be the leaders in the local market using our competitive advantage and operational expertise to accelerate Fortec’s growth and I’m looking forward to working with the other Fortec and Pall-Ex members as we do this.”

Pall-Ex Group’s Managing Director – UK Business Units Barry Byers, is responsible for both the Pall-Ex and Fortec networks.

On the Fortec depot, he comments: “This is a very exciting development for Fortec as a brand and both networks as a whole.

“The Watford Gap site is the perfect location for a depot to operate from, with plenty of space and great transport links to Northampton and Coventry.

“Stuart and the team are delivering sector leading service to the local community and as a result are growing rapidly as customers choose to trust a national brand based locally to them.”

To find out more about Fortec’s services, visit: https://www.fortec-distribution.com/our-services.