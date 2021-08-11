Fortec launches its sector leading IT solution

Fortec Distribution Network (Fortec) has launched its sector leading core operational system, Nexus, its latest step towards delivering excellence for its stakeholders.

Rolling out the IT system to its entire UK network of shareholder members, comprised of over 50 independent haulage businesses, Fortec has delivered a sector leading solution.

Fortec shares Nexus with Pall-Ex Group’s other UK pallet network, Pall-Ex, built by the in-house IT team, with the system being a result of a multi-million-pound investment which has propelled Pall-Ex Group’s IT infrastructure ahead of the market.

Launched in July, members have already seen the benefits of the system, having now gained greater control of their freight thanks to Nexus’ sector leading Freight Management System (FMS), tracking capability and integrated messaging system, allowing members to communicate better than ever before.

In addition to this, both Fortec’s members and customers also have access to the award-winning MyNexus technology, which offers full freight visibility for all of their consignments.

One such member that has felt the benefit of the software is Yorkshire based Brocklehurst Transport.

A longstanding member of Fortec, the team uses the system every day to book, plan, route and track their freight, so rely on Nexus delivering a quality user experience.

Dave Webster, Managing Director of Brocklehurst Transport, comments: “We have been really impressed by Nexus and how it has streamlined so much of our day-to-day operation.

“The ability to view all of our pallets around the country on one screen, create watch lists and alerts, as well as the invoicing facility built into Nexus, makes it a tool we can use to complete every aspect of our Fortec network jobs.

“The Pall-Ex Group IT team have done a great job in delivering this and we couldn’t be happier with the results so far, and I know there is plenty more to come as the system is developed further!”

The Pall-Ex Group IT team is headed up by Group Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Dave Dunhill.

Dave and his team of senior managers have driven the business’s technological ambitions forward to deliver Nexus and now it has launched successfully for both Fortec and Pall-Ex, they have their sights set on further developments in the months and years to come.

Dave comments: “When we set out to design and then build Nexus, we had one goal in mind and that was to deliver a system that would provide our members with everything they could ever need when operating as part of a Pall-Ex Group network.

“To hear such positive feedback from the Fortec members, the people who use the system everyday, is satisfying and gives us the drive to continue with our developments to make it even better.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the process so far, including the whole IT team and other departments within Pall-Ex Group, as well as our suppliers. I can’t wait to continually develop the system and achieve excellence together with all our stakeholders.”

Further to Dave’s comments, Pall-Ex Group’s Managing Director – UK Business Units, Barry Byers describes the impact the launch of Nexus has had on Fortec.

He comments: “Nexus has given our members the freedom and control to drive their businesses forward.

“This is just another step on our collective journey to achieving excellence and I am pleased that the Fortec members and customers are reaping the rewards of the hard work the Pall-Ex Group IT team have put in over the last few years.

“The future is looking bright for Fortec and Nexus is a huge part of helping us to achieve our strategic ambitions in the years to come.”

Pall-Ex Group continues to invest in the Nexus project as it strives to deliver sector leading IT solutions for its shareholder membership and customers alike.

Also in July, the Group made yet another major investment in technology, purchasing over 500 scanners to facilitate the rollout of its NexusScan project.

Read more about this investment by visiting: https://www.fortec-distribution.com/post/pall-ex-group-deploys-solutions-from-honeywell-and-the-barcode-warehouse