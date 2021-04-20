Fortec strengthens in Scotland by addition of Bullet Express

Glasgow’s Bullet Express has invested in the Fortec Distribution Network to become its latest shareholder member.

The logistics firm has taken advantage of the shareholder member opportunities available with Fortec, as it looks to continue its growth just months after opening a new storage facility which increased its overall capacity by 25%, meaning Bullet Express can now have capacity to handle 26,000 pallets in all.

Bullet Express’s arrival in Fortec represents the business’ standing as one of Scotland’s premier logistics operators having built its reputation connecting supply chains throughout the last 30 years, and also provides increased strength to the Fortec network.

Fortec, began offering shareholder memberships to its members when it was acquired by Pall-Ex Group in August 2020.

The model, which has seen a strong uptake since then, provides greater stability and opportunities to independent SMEs across the UK, who share a common interest in making the palletised freight distribution network succeed as it continues to grow.

Bullet Express have prior experience of the shareholder model, having become shareholder members of the Pall-Ex network when the opportunity arose in late 2019.

Now shareholders in both networks, the business is well positioned to become the go-to business for palletised freight distribution services in Scotland.

John McKail, Managing Director at Bullet Express explains how the decision to become a shareholder member of Fortec was made by the executive board at the Glasgow firm and describes the benefits it will bring.

He comments: “The last year has been about solidifying our position and setting our sights on growing the business, with significant investment being made to ensure that happens in the months and years to come.

“Joining Fortec as shareholder members means we now have an increased service offering for our customers, providing added value and increasing our competitive advantage.

“As a shareholder member, we are committed to helping the network succeed and we have a real belief that Fortec will continue to go from strength to strength as more quality members take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

The shareholder offering has seen a strong uptake since its launch in late 2020 and members are benefitting from being a part of Pall-Ex Group.

Barry Byers, Managing Director – UK Business Units for Pall-Ex Group has said that he is excited to see Bullet Express joining the Fortec network.

He comments: “Bullet Express consistently deliver high service performance and their arrival to Fortec adds to the quality of members we have within the network.

“Fortec has always been a close-knit network with a strong team ethic and the shareholder membership opportunities are just another element which strengthens the network further.

“We are really proud to have Bullet Express join Fortec and we are excited to see our network grow with the quality of great members like Bullet Express.”

For more information about Bullet Express, please visit: www.bulletexpress.co.uk

Shareholder opportunities are still available within Fortec, and more information can be found here: www.fortec-distribution.com/become-a-member