Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables

Forth Ports Limited (“Forth Ports”) and OM Heavy Lift (“OMHL”) are pleased to announce today (9 February 2022) Forth Ports’ acquisition of OMHL.

This acquisition further enhances Forth Ports’ ability to offer an attractive, full-service package for offshore renewables projects, providing marine services; quayside infrastructure and land; and now, with OMHL, heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

OMHL is a well-established, professional project engineering company that has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors. Based in Dundee, OMHL’s wide range of experience and unrivalled fleet of specialist heavy lift plant – including the UK’s largest permanent quayside crane – will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee.

OMHL will continue to be led by Managing Director, Alex Fyfe, who will work directly with David Webster, as the newly appointed Director of Energy for Forth Ports.

Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said:

“Today’s news is another important strategic move for Forth Ports as we secure our place in the offshore renewables sector, following the recent announcement of the ScotWind leasing round. We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero. The acquisition of OMHL, coupled with that of Targe Towing, places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future.”

Alex Fyfe, Managing Director of OMHL, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for OMHL as we combine our skills and expertise with the broader Forth Ports business. We have a strong relationship with the Forth Ports team that we look forward to developing further in the fast-growing offshore renewables market.”

David Webster, Director of Energy for Forth Ports said: “With the OMHL team coming on board, we can now offer a complete, integrated service solution for offshore renewables customers, anywhere within our ports business in Scotland, from marine towage right through to quayside cranage and laydown land.”

More about Forth Ports

Forth Ports Limited owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK – Tilbury on the Thames, Dundee on the Firth of Tay and six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. Within and around the Firths of Forth and Tay, Forth Ports manages and operates an area of 280 square miles of navigable waters, including two specialised marine terminals for oil and gas export and provides other marine services, such as towage and conservancy.

www.forthports.co.uk @forthports

More about OM Heavy Lift

OM Heavy Lift, based at the Port of Dundee on the East of Scotland, offers a fully engineered, all-in-one heavy lift service solution. Onsite at the Port of Dundee the business operates the largest permanent quayside crane in the UK. In addition, OMHL has a team of engineers with significant experience in heavy lift operations. It has an impressive inventory of specialist equipment designed to support this activity, including: mats, rigging, trucks up to CAT3, cherry-pickers, skates, jacks, spreader beams and ballast weights.

www.omheavylift.com