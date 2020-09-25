Forth Ports makes senior rail freight appointment to drive group rail offering

Forth Ports, the UK’s third largest ports group, has appointed rail freight expert Ian Wilson as its new Intermodal and Logistics Development Manager to focus on the rail offering in Tilbury and Grangemouth.

Ian is a respected, senior executive who is highly experienced in the rail freight, logistics and supply chain industry. Ian previously worked for Eddie Stobart for 20 years in a number of roles, latterly as Business Development Manager in their rail freight division. Ian joined Forth Ports in August and will work across the group, focussing on the rail investment in both Tilbury and Grangemouth. Working with Ross McKissock and Derek Knox, Ian will champion Forth Port’s unrivalled seamless interconnectivity to sea, rail and road to the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer, said: “We welcome Ian to the team. Ian’s appointment comes at an important time for Forth Ports as we focus and invest in our rail offering across the UK. We have invested over £250million to create Tilbury2 and when the rail head opens at the port later this year, it will be capable of handling the longest freight trains on the tracks. We also have a multimillion-pound investment programme underway in Grangemouth to further enhance our rail offering, providing a seamless link between our hubs on the Thames and Grangemouth.

We have dedicated direct rail services between our ports enabling customers to get their goods from the south east into the central belt of Scotland in a time, carbon and cost-efficient manner. Ian brings a wealth of experience in rail freight through his time with Eddie Stobart and he has a strong track record in delivering results in the sector.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ian Wilson said: “This is an exciting time for Forth Ports as they position their key ports in Tilbury and Grangemouth as unrivalled rail hubs. I am confident that there are a number of opportunities in the market for businesses looking for a flexible, efficient and greener solution on rail. I am looking forward to playing my part in securing this business.”