Forth Ports welcomes UK Government’s funding announcement for Tilbury & Grangemouth

Forth Ports has welcomed UK Government funding announcement in support of new and enlarged border infrastructure at the group’s key import/export hubs – Grangemouth, Tilbury and Tilbury2 – totalling £11.7m from the Port Infrastructure Fund.

Contractors are on site and the new border inspection facilities are set to be approved and operational for 1 July 2021.

“This £11.7m funding allocation for new border facilities will complement our existing work with cargo owners, shippers and the wider freight community to ensure that our global gateways stay highly productive and congestion free”, commented Charles Hammond OBE, chief executive of Forts Ports Group.

Early this week, Forth Ports unveiled a suite of tools and dedicated support from the group’s in-house Brexit transition support team (https://www.forthports.co.uk/forth-ports-group/brexit-ready/).

Charles Hammond added: “Harnessing our vast experience and proven performance of handling rest-of-world trade supported by I.T. backed border and booking systems, an extensive network of ferry and container connections, and excellent onward rail and road linkages to the largest domestic consumer markets, we will ensure that goods continue to flow efficiently across our borders and onward to their final destination.

“Supply chains are realigning as they seek greater resilience and a low carbon route close to market, and our ports are ideally placed to support through our investment in infrastructure, market leading turnaround times and capacity for growth.”

Port of Grangemouth

Scotland’s largest container port handling 30% of Scotland’s export

streamlined customs and border processes, with AEO trusted trader accreditation

at the heart of the Central Belt, with enhanced rail connections through an ongoing £3m overhaul of the intermodal terminal to accommodate the longest freight trains in the UK at 775m

enhanced network shipping connections to northern European’s industrial base through key hubs like Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg, with new calls to the Benelux.

Port of Tilbury