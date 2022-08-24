FP McCann adds another Rokbak to its quarry fleet

Whether management, technicians or operators, everyone at FP McCann’s quarries in Northern Ireland was in agreement when it came to adding a second Rokbak RA30 to the fleet.

FP McCann, one of Northern Ireland’s largest quarry operators, added a second Rokbak RA30 articulated hauler to its fleet in March. The longstanding customer still operates 9 Terex Trucks models and the latest addition was championed across the board, with everyone from the site to the boardroom backing the decision.

“All our haulers work long hours but have proven their worth over the years as tough and dependable, so there was never any real incentive to change brands,” explains Chris McCloy, Quarry Manager at FP McCann’s Knockloughrim Quarry near Magherafelt, where the new Rokbak RA30 is currently working. “Our mechanics were already very familiar with the Terex Trucks machines, so routine servicing and maintenance has become second nature to them, which helps keep downtime to an absolute minimum.”

Better than ever

As well as the new Rokbak colour and livery, for the European market, both the RA30 and RA40 feature the latest EU Stage V emissions-compliant engine, boasting up to a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to older EU Stage IV engines. The 28-tonne (30.9 US ton) capacity Rokbak RA30 carries over the series of huge improvements that were gradually made to its predecessors. The use of ZF’s EP320 fully automatic gearbox, for instance – the result of an extensive collaboration between OEM and supplier – now offers the opportunity to extend oil-maintenance intervals from 1,000 to 4,000 hours with the use of long-life transmission fluid.

This transmission also enabled a 5% improvement in fuel efficiency. With its 8F/4R gears offering a higher overall gear ratio spread, equal ratio steps between gears and optimised, smoother gear shifting with partial load shifts, maximum speed has increased from 50 km/h (31 mph) to 55 km/h (34 mph), enabling faster cycle times and improving manoeuvrability around the quarry to deliver a lower cost per tonne.

Service with a smile

Other interval periods between services have also been extended to their optimum level, such as 4,000 hours for hydraulic fluid thanks to the adoption of magnetic suction filters. Three-stage aspirated air filtration with a safety element, automatic dust ejector and restriction indicator provides optimised protection for the fuel-efficient 276kW (370hp) Scania DC9 five-cylinder engine. Rokbak factory-approved parts effectively provide fit-and-forget levels of reassurance with a 2-year/6,000-hour warranty.

The need for interventions by the FP McCann technicians is further reduced by the RA30’s full suite of on-dash diagnostic and machine health check data. But when their expertise is required, they can carry out their task safely using ground-level test points. The hydraulic fully tilting cab and the electrically activated hood lift provide fast, easy access for servicing.

“Any issues are quickly sorted out by the team at Sleator Plant, with whom we’ve been dealing for 30 years or more, so we enjoy an excellent working relationship,” says Chris. “With so many haulers operating across a number of sites, good service and support from your dealer is essential, and we have always found them prompt and efficient in responding to our needs.”

“We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with FP McCann, stretching back for many years,” agrees Aaron McCaul, Sleator Plant’s General Manager. “We are delighted they remain confident in our ability to deliver a good product and a good service.”

Comfort station

But it wasn’t just the service personnel that were keen to stick with a tried and tested favourite – management and operators all had their own reasons to remain loyal, too. “Not only does this new Rokbak hauler represent excellent value for money, it is very operator friendly,” Chris continued. “It has a spacious, comfortable cab with good all-round visibility, which is essential when working in such a busy environment.”

With acoustic insulation helping to slash internal noise levels to just 72.7 dB(A), the RA30’s ergonomically designed ROPS/FOPS certified cab is a pleasant place in which to work. A high-performance, easily adjustable HVAC system ensures a stable temperature, while vibrations have been curtailed via an adaptive air-suspension operator’s seat with adjustable armrests, anti-vibration mounts around the engine and cab, cushioned bump stops on the steering cylinders and the aforementioned smoother gear shifting. True independent front suspension as standard not only enhances comfort further but also delivers excellent traction control in the most challenging conditions.

FP McCann’s other Rokbak and Terex Trucks haulers are working elsewhere in the county, at its Craigall Quarry at Garvagh and the Bradleys Quarry at Kilrea. As the UK’s largest manufacturer and supplier of precast concrete solutions, it also produces ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and asphalt from the Knockloughrim site.