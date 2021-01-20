Free eLearning course launched to help reduce Covid-19 risk during lift truck training

RTITB has developed a new eLearning course ‘Managing COVID Risk During Lift Truck Training’, which is available for free to provide support throughout the challenges of Covid-19. The course is ideal for training teams and managers in supply chain organisations delivering inhouse training, as well as lift truck training providers.

“Safety in lift truck operations is more important than it has ever been, with workplaces under stress due to the challenges of Covid-19 and increased demand for goods, so we were keen to do something to help,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB, the UK’s leading workplace transport training accrediting body.

“We know that training plays an essential role in keeping people safe and the HSE has been clear that essential lift truck training must continue,” she continues. “By making this eLearning course available free of charge, we hope that those delivering vital training will have the knowledge to do this as safely as possible, whilst managing infection risks.”

The new course is designed to look at a range of things that training providers and employers should consider when planning and running lift truck or materials handling equipment training. It looks at how to establish whether training is essential and explains the HSE hierarchy of controls. This is a set of measures organisations should take for safety, in particular, considering ways to reduce face to face contact.

“Keeping trainees safe is important, but employers must not forget their responsibility to ensure the safety of instructors and trainers too,” says Laura. “We understand that it can be difficult to navigate the conflicting information out there and establish what applies to your operation, so our eLearning course distils the key information to help managers and employers fulfil their legal responsibilities, whilst also keeping people as safe as possible.”

The course also covers how to communicate safety to candidates and how to safely deliver theory and practical training, including managing break times and refreshments. An optional session on safely delivering training at other company sites or customer premises is also available.

The training is completely free of charge for all businesses and candidates. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete (40 minutes including the optional session) and includes a quiz at the end of each section to confirm learning. Trainees completing the eLearning course will receive a certificate of attendance.

To obtain free licenses for the eLearning course, simply email your contact details with “FREE COURSE” in the subject line to elearning@rtitb.com or call +44 (0) 1952 520200. You will then be sent a link.