Freedom to select ‘best-for-task’ technology is key to successful warehouse automation

Businesses looking to transform operational performance in the warehouse should not be limited to choices from a single automation manufacturer. Visitors to the Invar Group stand (i721) at this year’s IntraLogisteX show – 28th & 29th March 2023, NEC Birmingham – will be free to explore the full range of technologies and options available to them, by talking with one of the industry’s leading independent integrators of advanced warehouse automation.

Being independent, Invar Group is able to offer an unbiased approach to finding the optimum solution. And as Invar has the in-house expertise to provide clients with the software, integration and controls elements of a project, the business can efficiently bring together best-of-breed technologies in a seamless solution.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Group, says: “Warehouses are fast becoming ‘fulfilment factories’, increasingly mechanised, automated and digitally integrated with the wider supply chain. But traditional, high CapEx automation, where conveyors and shuttles are bolted to the floor is no longer seen as flexible enough for the fast-changing world of ecommerce and logistics. New, agile systems such as AMRs combined with intelligent software and pick-to-light technology can boost order picking performance from under 100 units per hour using traditional methods, to up to 600 picks per hour. As independent integrators we are free to specify and supply the most appropriate and cost-effective technology for the task – and attending IntraLogisteX 2023 presents us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with businesses, to explore what’s possible.”

Visitors to the show will also have the chance to see a presentation by Dan Migliozzi, Invar Group’s head of sales, giving “A seven-point checklist to warehouse systems-design”. The presentation offers an essential checklist for those looking to adopt flexible and scalable low-CapEx technology to overcome capacity issues and labour constraints. Find out how to ensure a favourable outcome by turning up to the Technology & Process Theatre, 10.40 – 11.05 on the first day (Tuesday 28th March).

Invar Group, headquartered in Cranfield UK, is focused on delivering complete turnkey warehouse automation solutions using advanced technologies such as industrial robotics, AMR goods-to-person solutions, pick-to-light technology, sortation systems, as well as conventional warehouse automation. The Group comprises: Invar Systems, a developer of warehouse control and management systems; Invar Integration, a front runner in solutions design, hardware integration and project management; and Invar Controls, specialists in the design, implementation and maintenance of PLC software and hardware.

The company has recently launched a new website (www.invargroup.com) to help guide businesses through the complexities associated with warehouse upgrades and digitalization projects, highlighting potential areas where advanced technologies can transform operational performance within the fulfillment or distribution centre. The new format brings together valuable independent insights and technical information on the latest innovative technologies available to the market.

Invar Group has supplied systems to many of the world’s leading brands, such as: SuperDry, Games Workshop, Bentley, Coca Cola, and Nike.

Discover what’s possible by visiting Invar Group on stand i721.

More information on Invar Group: www.invargroup.com