Freeway offers Transport Operators free Earned Recognition Consultations

Fleet maintenance software supplier Freeway Fleet Systems is offering bus and truck operators free consultations to help companies prepare for the DVSA’s Earned Recognition scheme. Freeway has worked in tandem with the DVSA and early adopters of the scheme that gives an accredited operator official government recognition as an ‘Exemplary Operator’. The scheme requires operators to submit digital reports to the DVSA showing compliance under pre-defined Key Performance Indicators and it can provide operators with significant cost savings.

The free Earned Recognition consultations will provide advice on the steps needed to achieve accreditation based on an assessment of a company’s existing systems and processes. Hosted by Freeway’s experts in the implementation of Earned Recognition, the one-hour video link consultations can be requested via the Freeway website https://www.freewayfleet.com/

Earned Recognition provides an added incentive for operators to switch from paper to digital systems; a process that many have already started and accelerated due to the pandemic. The DVSA is currently consulting with the industry on plans to make maintenance KPI returns ‘fully electronic’ from 1st April 2022. This would require compliance data to be entered directly onto an electronic device such as a tablet, laptop or smartphone, at the time of the inspection. It may also require a driver walkaround check and defect reporting system, where drivers also use an electronic device to record defects.

“For Earned Recognition you’ll need a system to report digitally. It’s not just about reports however, the right system will ensure good practice so compliance simply becomes an assured outcome. Freeway has worked in tandem with the DVSA to develop a system suitable for everyone. It’s a complete maintenance management solution to ensure compliance is right on track from start to finish,” says Patrick Tandy, Managing Director of Freeway.

Freeway’s easy to use software keeps check on maintenance records, displaying colour coded alarm status if compliance data is missing. The software automatically generates lists showing all items that need to be addressed in order to meet the 5 Earned Recognition KPI’s. Freeway also offers Fleet-in-your-Pocket, a mobile app giving fleet managers instant smartphone access to KPI data.

“This handy app allows managers to keep their finger on the button without being tied to the office; the ultimate tool for mobile working,” Tandy adds.

The DVSA Earned Recognition scheme is set to become the ultimate badge of honour for operators that put safety and best practice first. As government accredited ‘exemplary operators’ companies will be trusted to manage their own compliance without the usual level of enforcement scrutiny.

Click this link to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvuYbfoXo9Q&t=7s