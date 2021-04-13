Freight association welcomes further government support for apprentice recruitment

The British International Freight Association (BIFA), the trade association that represents UK freight forwarding and logistics companies, says that it welcomes the news that the government is increasing incentive payments to companies that hire a new apprentice.

Employers will now receive £3,000 for new apprentices of any age who join their organisation from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021.

Carl Hobbis, BIFA’s Executive Director, who has management responsibility for BIFA’s training and development services, says: “The latest increase in funding support is a further reason for our members to consider the apprenticeship pathway as a means of adding fresh talent to the industry.”

Having been actively involved in the creation of an International Freight Forwarding Specialist apprenticeship, BIFA has committed to promote its availability since it was introduced in 2018.

Hobbis adds: “Given the much publicised shortage within the sector of staff with Customs processing knowledge, we are reminding members that whilst there are ten apprenticeship standards in the transport and logistics sector, the International Freight Forwarding Specialist apprenticeship is the only one with Customs as a mandatory module.

BIFA Director General, Robert Keen says: “Whilst our members are currently rightly focused on significant business continuity issues, we welcome the additional funding.

“As one of the largest providers of freight forwarding and Customs-related training courses, we are ready to help any of our members that are seeking to take advantage of the additional funding being made available to recruit apprentices.

“There is also a dedicated area of the BIFA website – https://apprentices.bifa.org/ – that can help both employers and potential recruits to better understand apprenticeship opportunities in the freight forwarding industry.”

Hobbis concludes: “For SMEs, the apprentice programme can cost as little as £450 per apprentice, and includes a BTEC qualification for the apprentice as well, which makes it great value. BIFA is committed to encouraging its members to capitalise on apprenticeship opportunities.”