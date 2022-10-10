Yorkshire based freight forwarder expands its operations into North East with new appointment

A Yorkshire based freight forwarder has continued the expansion of its UK footprint with a strategic North Eastern appointment.

The Doncaster based HD Group, which specialises in freight forwarding, welcomes experienced industry professional Dan Cammish to the business and its new office in Newcastle.

“Dan has several years’ experience in our industry and will add a very strong Northern presence to our portfolio allowing us to support our customers in that region even more effectively and onboard our prospective customers with ease,” said Kerry Dusi, CEO, HD Group. “With his experience working for some of the major logistics and freight companies in the UK and his strong work ethic, I am sure that our most Northern operations will flourish under his guidance.”

Dan will be responsible for an existing portfolio of customers in the area but will also be a new point of contact for a growing number of enquiries for services offered by the HD Group in the Newcastle, County Durham, Teesside, and Northumbria region.

“It is important for the UK to establish a strong logistics network that also incorporates northern areas of the country to ensure supply chains are efficient and meet customer expectations,” said Kerry. “Our increasing presence across the North of England will support businesses with our range of logistics and freight services, all of which can be adapted to create tailor made solutions for each individual customer.”

The HD Group is a member of United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) and won Start Up Business of the Year at the prestigious Doncaster Business Awards just over 12 months ago.

In addition to its Doncaster headquarters, it also has regional offices in Bristol and Congleton.

Further information about the services that HD Group offer can be found by visiting https://hdforwarding.co.uk/