Freightera recruits COO from Senior Executive Team at one of Canada’s Largest Carriers

Freightera welcomes Mark Schmitke, former senior operations executive at Canada’s 25th largest transportation company, as COO to scale the platform to $100M+ revenue and $1B+ valuation

Freightera, the innovative online freight marketplace, has appointed Mark Schmitke as Chief Operating Officer. Mark spent the last five years with Siemens Transportation Group, serving most recently as Director of Revenue and Yield. Mark comes from an extensive background in technology and transportation. Reporting to Eric Beckwitt, CEO, Mark will be responsible for leading operations and implementing the long-term strategic vision at Freightera.

Mark is a specialist in pricing, taking an executive role at Siemens Transportation Group during challenging times, consistently achieving double-digit annual revenue growth, and 100% growth year after year for strategic market segments.

“We are excited to welcome Mark Schmitke on board,” noted Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt. “His deep operational experience running one of Canada’s largest carriers, combined with our technology, team, and rapidly growing base of thousands of business shippers, will help us build out and scale a more efficient solution and offer a better experience for both carriers and customers. Mark is the key we need to scale Freightera to $100M+ revenue and $1B+ valuation.”

A process expert, Mark designs and implements processes that are scalable and efficient, enabling companies to grow their business exponentially without adding significant resources.

Mark is very active and well connected in the industry and has held positions on several committees at the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA).

“Working to make the industry better for everyone is my passion,” says Mark. “There are many inefficiencies in the industry and a lot of room for collaboration and innovation. I believe there are solutions that can benefit both shippers and carriers and everyone can win.”

More about Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. The Freightera platform allows businesses to search billions of fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight rates, find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options and instantly book freight online 24/7. Over 17,000 manufacturers, exporters, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera. Based in Vancouver, Freightera was British Columbia’s third fastest-growing company in 2019, according to BIV.com. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 (2020) and #102 (2021) among Canada’s Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business. For more information, see freightera.com.