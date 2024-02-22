FreightForce collects coveted national award

FreightForce was presented with the Fortec Distribution New Member of the Year Award in recognition of its impactful contribution to the network during its first year of membership.

The award, sponsored by Intu Veritas, was presented to the company at the Pall-Ex Group ‘World of Excellence’ annual awards evening held on the 3rd of February at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.

FreightForce is a shareholder member of the Fortec Distribution Network – a pallet network made up of 70 independent haulage firms that work together to collect and deliver palletised freight across the UK.

The haulier was awarded the national accolade for its continued growth and high service levels shown since joining the network at the end of 2022. FreightForce has consistently surpassed its targets for compliance, customer service and quality distribution to win the award.

The company covers the Norwich and Great Yarmouth postcode areas for the Fortec network, with the business offering a complete logistic solution, including express pallet deliveries, general haulage and warehousing solutions.

Over the last two years, FreightForce has shown progressive growth, with investments in its warehousing facilities in Great Yarmouth and an expansion to its fleet of HGV vehicles.

Martin Halliday, Commercial Director of FreightForce, commented: “It’s an honour to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment that the FreightForce team puts in every day.

“Being part of the Fortec Distribution Network has allowed us to continue growing at a remarkable rate and we are looking forward to continuing the successful partnership in the future.”

Barry Byers, Managing Director of Pall-Ex Group, commented: “We are delighted to be able to acknowledge the success of everyone involved with FreightForce by awarding them the New Member of the Year Award. The recognition is well deserved after the high service levels shown by FreightForce have contributed to another prosperous year for the Fortec network.

“FreightForce has made a fantastic impact since joining the network in 2022, and it is wonderful to be able to highlight the progression and development of the business.”

For more information about becoming a member of the Fortec pallet network, visit https://www.fortec-distribution.com/become-a-member