Fresh Start Waste minimise carbon footprint of waste disposal and recycling by keeping it local

Fresh Start Waste Services, the business waste and recycling collector of choice, have committed to their pledge of reducing the carbon footprint of waste they collect by ensuring onward movement of waste is recycled within the North-West of England.

Fresh Start work with thousands of businesses across the North West of England to develop sustainable waste management programmes which look to reduce waste produced by recycling as much as possible and diverting waste from landfill through using energy recovery instead. This work sees the waste segregated into the appropriate bins, and then separately collected by twin-bodied environmentally friendly trucks by carbon conscious Fresh Start. This is then taken to their recycling centre for further sorting and onward recycling/recovery.

Following this, waste is processed right here in the North-West. It is recycled or diverted from landfill as energy from waste by partners located within the region.

By processing waste locally it means it is travelling shorter distances, minimising the carbon impact from the vehicles transporting it. This wouldn’t be the case if it were being transported further afield to be recycled or to generate green energy, as is sometimes the case with other waste providers.

Colin Harvey, Commercial Director at Fresh Start said, “Fresh Start Waste’s ongoing commitment to carbon conscious recycling collections and minimising the environmental impact of the business waste we collect, means we are delighted to be providing a North-West based energy from waste solution, as opposed to sending waste which cannot be recycled to landfill”.

“In recent years we have upgraded our fleet with the greener EURO 6 engine, introduced newer route planning software and heavily invested in our recycling and recovery centre. All our efforts are focussed on reducing the impact that we have on the environment. It is very important that we consider the total number of miles waste travels, right from where it is first produced to where it is processed. We also support UK tree planting schemes in the North-West and have planted close to 12,000 trees over the last two years, to offset our vehicle carbon emissions.”

“Our focus is on finding local partners to help us manage waste and minimise our carbon impact. With many waste collectors still happy to see their waste head across to Europe, we are really pleased that our waste is processed locally where it is then used in the production of materials suitable for incineration and power generation. This supports the local economy and jobs in our region”.

