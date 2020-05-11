FTA becomes UK provider of electronic consignment notes

FTA, the only business group representing all of the logistics sector, has been selected by TransFollow as a UK distributor of eCMR, the electronic version of consignment notes.

John Lucy, Manager of International Trade and Transport Procedures at FTA, comments: “As the business organisation representing the logistics sector, FTA is thrilled TransFollow has recognised our leadership and expertise in the industry and selected the business to be a UK distributor of its technology. Given the scale of EU cross-border operations, continuing to produce consignment notes on paper is, in the view of FTA, unsustainable; estimates show 200,000 trees are cut down each year to produce the paper required. The benefits of eCMR will also extend beyond the environmental; users can also expect to see improved efficiency and transparency, reduced costs and administrative burden, and greater control and monitoring.”

Mr Lucy continues: “eCMR is an important step forward in the digital evolution of transportation; we look forward to seeing the UK logistics industry reap the rewards from its implementation.”

Hans Lip, COO of TransFollow, comments: “We are very pleased to connect FTA to our existing network of distributors for the TransFollow products; with its vast membership network, we are confident FTA will expedite the use of the TransFollow standard for eCMR in the UK and beyond.

“Especially in these times, where additional restrictions and measures are in place, the TransFollow standard for eCMR can provide immediate safety benefits for all parties involved. Our recently deployed additional signing options – which allow truck drivers and warehouse employees to sign whilst keeping their two meters of distance – are a vital development in Covid-19 safety.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the team at FTA and providing a valuable solution to all interested users in the UK.”

For both current active users and new users of the TransFollow platform, the creation and issuance of the digital consignment notes from their technical environment or from the Transport Portal will be free of charge until 31st of May 2020.

For more information please visit fta.co.uk/eCMR or call 03717 11 22 22.